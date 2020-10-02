Chocolates for Quarantine Teatime

Chocolates always make a good gift. —Tribune file photo

 HANDOUT

A few suggestions from actual teachers:

Gift cards

Chocolate

Pictures or videos with "thank you" message

School supplies and class project donations

Teacher gifts for stress relief

Offer to help and follow through

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.