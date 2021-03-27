Bernice Florence Ambrose, who worked as a seamstress for many years, died on Feb. 21, 2021. Ambrose was 96.
Ambrose had a long work history as a seamstress at Cherry and Sons making children’s clothing. She made friends over the years and retired in the 1980s. She wore beautiful clothes and loved shopping at Macy’s and Lord and Taylor.
She was one of Martha Glenn’s childhood friends and shared every holiday with the Glenn family. She spent many Thanksgivings and Christmas dinners with them. Over the years the tradition carried on and Ambrose was recognized as part of Glenn/Hamilton family.
She went to family cookouts at Norma’s in Delaware, Thanksgiving and Christmas at Beverly’s. She loved to play PoKeno and never wanted to miss an opportunity to play cards.
Ambrose was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 10, 1924, the daughter of Ethel and Albert Brown. She grew up in West Philadelphia. She graduated from Overbrook High School. She was a longtime member of the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas where she served on the Usher Board and was a member of the Sisterhood Guild.
She met at church and married Henry G. Ambrose on Nov. 21, 1952. They were avid Pinocle players. He predeceased her in 1981.
Ambrose was a resident of Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, and most recently resided at Simpson House in Philadelphia, where she made many friends.
There will be a viewing at the Wood Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27. Immediately following the viewing, a graveside service will take place at Chelten Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
