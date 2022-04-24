“Cheaper by the Dozen” is one of those family classics that many have seen starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Recently, we received a new iteration starring Gabrielle Union and Zack Braff currently playing on Disney +. This time the family is interracial and blended. One of the adorable children taking up the screen was Leo Abelo Perry as “Luca.”
The young Doylestown native is making his mark not just via acting but as a young social activist using his slogan “You do what you love to spread more love.”
You may be familiar with the young man who came to prominence by starting a Dance for Justice movement raising $20,000 for Black Lives Matter and various other organizations that inspire and support kids via the arts, music, and sports.
He’s used his celebrity to create and host the podcast “The Activators!”. The podcast is a means for him to interview young people as well as inspire kids at large.
In “Cheaper by The Dozen,” Perry makes his film debut as Paul and Zoey’s son Luca, who along with the rest of his siblings, gets into adorable mischief, such as drag racing in the house.
He shared how he came upon the opportunity to become a part of this family classic “I got started in the industry as an actor because I was curious on what it takes to be an actor. I’m watching these shows and started asking my mom some questions. Soon afterwards, I started going on auditions. “
The hard work paid off because in his words “two years later I booked ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’”
He also shared how his mom helps him have work-life balance.
“My mom is very supportive and that helps me a lot. I think she’s a great mom,” he said.
Leo emphasized that while he’s young in his career path, it’s still work and makes sure to enjoy himself as a kid.
“I am currently in Philadelphia enjoying time with my family, meeting my cousins, playing with them and next week I get to go to a snowy mountain vacation with my friends,” the young actor shared.
On set, the young actor said he co-stars made his experience memorable.
“It was a lot of fun hanging out with nine other kids. Zack and Gab were very helpful by guiding us since there were ten kids. It was the most fun experience any kids can ever have,” Leo said about his filming experience on “Cheaper by the Dozen.”
He is grateful for the opportunity that his fame gives me to use his platform to share positivity.
“I love dancing and that’s what I used to spread more love and raise awareness, in this case about Black Lives Matter. That’s what I would say for people to become activists, that’s what I used and it worked for me.”
The music that really get him moving is Silk Sonic more specifically Bruno Mars.
Leo appears to be excited about his future as an actor and intends to use his new found fame to spread more love. He believes that with his family’s continued support, he can achieve many of his goals, including making more movies.
