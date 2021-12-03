Back in colonial days when sugar was “king” and African slaves were brought to Barbados this island became very profitable for the British colonial masters. Today Britain has no obligation to former colonies, they are looking out for their own economies and would rather trade with European countries.
With that said, here is a newsflash “Barbados has broken ties with the British Monarchy!” This is the recent buzz in many Caribbean headlines. This country was colonialized under British rule back in the 1600s and as a matter of fact has been known to be Great Britain’s oldest colony. Barbados became independent from the United Kingdom in November 1966 but continued to be a part of the British Commonwealth countries under which Queen Elizabeth of England was the Head of State. Leaders in Barbados have talked about severing ties with Great Britain (AKA, the United Kingdom or England) for more than 20 years. Over the years, many politicians believed that making this decision could have a negative impact on their beloved country. They had a lot to lose in terms of economic aid, but it seemed to be worth it. The decision to remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State was announced in September of 2020; however, the actual breaking away did not take place until November 2021.
In Commonwealth countries, powers are symbolic and political decisions are made by an elected parliament and implemented by the prime ministers or presidents of each country. The queen is considered head of state but not head of government—meaning she is not involved in day-to-day planning of the government and electing of officials. The queen does have some duties, such as approving legislation, appointing certain officials, or granting state honors. In non-British realms (like Barbados and Jamaica), the queen appoints a royal representative, a governor general, to carry out these duties.
In speaking with Amiya D., a young person of Caribbean descent and asking her opinion of the news that has been broadcasted on the national news such as CNN, she said that she totally agrees with what the government of Barbados decided to do. “I believe that it is a good choice on their part,” she said, “why would you want to continue to celebrate people who enslaved you. If it was the other way around where Barbados had enslaved the British, they would not invite a primarily Black country to be Head of State and to be involved in their country’s decision-making process. All of the other Caribbean countries should follow Barbados’ example.”
For many Bajans, not Barbadians, who believe that this move was long overdue, it was a celebration like no other. Bridgetown, Barbados, the capital city, was where the official declaration of the status as a “republic” took place!
At the event, Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Barbados newest national hero, or should that be heroine? Rihanna, Robyn Fenty was born in St. Michael, Barbados but was raised in Bridgetown. She was discovered at the age of 16 by American record producer, Evan Rogers. She left high school and moved to the United States to sign a contract and become a world-renowned performing artist. She was appointed as an ambassador by the government of Barbados in 2018. In this capacity, she used her fame to promote tourism education and investment opportunities in Barbados.
“Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership,” Prime Minister Mottley said as she announced the news. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”
In her acceptance speech for the high honor, Rihanna addressed the people of Barbados and said that “You are the true heroes of Barbados. Nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in. I will be a Bajan till the day I die”
In light of the separation, it is somewhat surprising that Prince Charles was among the honored guests present at the event in Bridgetown. He was there as a representative of the Monarchy, representing the Queen. In a letter to the President and people of Barbados, Queen Elizabeth extended her heartiest congratulations and well wishes. She also expressed that she wishes for a continued relationship with the island nation.
