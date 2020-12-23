At least 23 people were injured, nine critically, after a partial roof collapse and explosion Wednesday in downtown Baltimore, according to the fire department.

The incident occurred at the Baltimore Gas and Electric building, according to a tweet from the city’s fire department.

Twenty-one people were transported to an area hospital and two people declined treatment. Nine people were in critical condition and one person was in serious condition, the fire department said.

The incident is likely construction related and not from natural gas. It occurred while crews were working on the 21-story building’s air handling and boiler system, according to a release from BGE.

The building, constructed in 1916, was largely empty because of the upcoming holiday and pandemic policy restrictions, according to the release.

The fire department and BGE crews will continue investigating, it added.

According to the release from BGE, window washing scaffolding was compromised and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department.