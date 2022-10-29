Tomorrow is Halloween! For me, no memory of Halloween can escape the pig; no, not a real pig but a costume that my mother made for me when I was in elementary school. My mother was a talented sewer. I have no idea how she came up with the idea of a pig costume for me for Halloween. With tan fabric, she made pants and a long top without buttons. Using an empty toilet paper roll, covered with tan fabric, she created the snout of the pig. A wire clothes hanger was molded into the pig’s tail. Students wore their Halloween costumes to school and everyone admired my unique costume. My one problem was the difficulty sitting because of the wire hanger that was used to create the tail. I doubt if anyone had a more creative Halloween costume than the pig costume created for me by my mother. What memories do you have of Halloweens, back in the day?
Trick or treating was something that most children did in the past. When I was growing up, Halloween would not be Halloween without trick or treating. A review of accounts regarding the history of Halloween reveals that this was not always the case. According to History.com, going from one home to another in search of candy and other goodies has been a popular Halloween tradition in the United States and other countries for approximately one hundred years. The true origins of this activity are a bit hazy but it is believed that the tradition of trick or treating dates back to the early “All Souls’ Day” parades in England.
When the custom started in the United States in the 1930s and early 1940s, children were given everything from homemade cookies, cake, fruit, nuts, coins and toys. In the 1950’s, candy manufactures began to get in on trick or treating to promote their products. In the 1970’s, wrapped candy became the only acceptable thing to hand out due to safety concerns. While the precise origin of trick or treating may be debatable, it was firmly established in American culture by 1951, when it appeared in the Peanuts comic strip. I suspect that those fond memories have been long gone due to the cruel tricks played by those giving out treats and the dangers of walking through our streets. So, for those of you that wish to experience the kind of Halloween you did as a child, your only option is to draw upon some of those fond memories you have of Halloween, back in the day.
Are you one that decorates your home for Halloween? Some decorations today are quite elaborate. In the past, we did not see such elaborate decorations. Decorations, back then, were very basic; usually, homemade as families could not afford the expense of outdoor or indoor decorations. You may recall making Halloween cut out designs at school that were secured to windows from the inside and viewed by those passing by. Old white sheets that hung from trees or scarecrows in yards were a common sight in the past. How many of your families used a broom with a dark cloth to resemble a witch and displayed it in your yard? I know a few people that placed stuffed pants, turned upside down on their lawns to give the appearance of a figure buried, head first. Perhaps you settled for something as simple as placing an old bicycle on your lawn with a pumpkin resting on the bicycle’s seat; then you simply decorated the front door of your home with various Halloween related items. You and your family decorated your home in a unique manner with the intent of making your home or yard as scary as possible, back in the day.
I am absolutely sure that you recall days engaging in mischievous activities on Halloween. Pranks were especially directed to those that were well-known for not providing treats during your annual trick or treat visits to their homes. I was not one that participated in those pranks carried out on Mischief Night, the night before Halloween. But, some individuals marked on windows with soap, especially the windows of automobiles. Others rang doorbells and ran. I hope that none of you reading this column broke antennas or let air out of the tires of automobiles. But, I am sure others, not reading this column, did such things. Did you stream toilet paper across porches, bushes and lawns? Did you fill up balloons with water and drop them from balconies or fire escapes onto the heads of others? If you did these things, you probably sneaked eggs out of your home to splatter on automobiles, store or home windows as well as people. I know of cases where the “egg thrower” did his damage out in the streets only to get home and receive some damage from his mother once she discovered that her eggs were missing. Did you or any of your friends place a liquid in a bottle and lean it against the homeowner’s door, causing it to spill when the door opened? No, you did not do these things as they were reserved for the “bad, little kids,” back in the day.
The choices in costumes today, however, are a far cry from my generation’s selections. Elaborate costumes were not the case, when I was young. Early generations usually did not wear store bought costumes. We wore costumes that were homemade. We dressed as hobos or cowboys. Often times, we draped a cloth over and around our shoulders with a patch and put makeup on our faces to appear scary.
There are many aspects of Halloween that space will not permit me to address such as: drinking apple cider; bobbing for apples; hay rides; bonfires; Halloween superstitions; haunted mansions; fortune telling, costume parties, and, sharing ghost stories. But, if you want to have real fun, sit back and reflect on the things you did as a little boy or girl, on Halloween, back in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.