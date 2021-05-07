A friend asked me about my plans for Mother’s Day. I indicated that my wife and another couple had reservations at one of my favorite restaurants. My friend advised that due to restrictions of the pandemic and some personal family issues, their family would be spending a quiet day at home which is a big difference from the Mother’s Days that the family shared in the past. This took me to those days, like my friend, that I shared with my family during the days when my mother was still with me, those memorable Mother’s Day dinners of back in the day.
Since my childhood days, dinners on Mother’s Days have always been special. The thought of Mother’s Days of the past bring images of days that usually began with church service, followed by immediate family members gathering at my parent’s home for our traditional Mother’s Day dinner. Yes, family dinners were my favorite memories of Mother’s Day.
While Mother’s Day dinners with my wife have been special, Mother’s Day dinner with my mother, prior to her passing in 2003 and with my mother-in-law prior to her death in 2011, were most special and memorable.
We have many options to celebrate Mother’s Day, such as flowers, cards, gifts, candy and telephone calls. But, those days when my entire family sat together with chairs extending out into the hallway to honor our mother are images that are hard to forget.
While I had not given much thought to the history of Mother’s Day, curiosity got the best of me and I was able to locate information from an Internet site, ProFlowers.com that took me back to 1858. It reported that Ann Reeves Jarvis, an Appalachian homemaker, came up with the idea to establish Mother’s Work Days during the Civil War in an attempt to improve sanitation for soldiers and children. Part of her effort included the establishment of clubs to teach women how to take care of children. Her efforts were apparently inspired as a result of the death of eight out of twelve of her children due to poor sanitation. When the Civil War broke out, she organized members of the clubs to provide medical care and assist all of those with illnesses regardless of the side on which they were fighting. Thus, she came up with Mother’s Friendship Day to promote the reconciliation between Union and Confederate soldiers. Julia Ward Howe took up the cause in 1883 and eventually Ann Jarvis’ daughter, Anna, took up this cause to achieve world peace and resolve conflicts between human beings. Anna created a memorial in honor of her mother to honor mothers that had passed away which is the Mother’s Day that we observe today. But it was in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson announced the first national celebration of Mother’s Day; a day that is celebrated every second Sunday in May.
Even though Mother’s Day was “Mom’s” day off, until my sisters got up in age and could prepare meals for her, I will always have memories of my mother in the kitchen on the evening before Mother’s Day making preparations for a big dinner on Mother’s Day. In my adult years, the dinner table at my mother-in-law’s, in Smyrna, Delaware was quite similar to my mother’s table. Mother’s Day dinners, here in Philadelphia or in Smyrna were like most holiday dinners or Sunday dinners and were served in the mid afternoon. As you think about what was on dinner tables of the past, you might recall appetizers such as celery sticks stuffed with egg salad, a fresh fruit cup or that “by-gone” favorite, fruit cocktail. I suspect that you are smiling as you wonder what happened to this bygone favorite. On the dinner table was turkey or ham, typical for special dinners. Some might have chosen chicken or lamb as the meat of choice. Then envision those side dishes of macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole, or mashed potatoes. Other sides might have included a bowl of potato salad, Cole slaw, collard greens or some other green vegetable. Cranberry sauce was a must if turkey was served. There was an abundance of hot rolls on the table and cakes or pies were close by. For me, cakes and pies resurrect thoughts of my mother dragging out the large potato chip can in which she stored flour used for her Saturday night baking ritual of making desserts from scratch. In my home, cold tea and lemonade were the beverages of choice.
While the spread on the dinner table is still fresh in my mind, though it was many years ago, images of family members gathered around the dinner table are also still quite vivid. You must remember where you and your siblings sat as well as your father and most definitely where your mother sat. Can you recall the bonding experiences with family members? Are you still sighing over your father’s expansive blessing of the food? Did your mother sit next to your father, who sat at the head of the table at all meals, in particular, Mother’s Day dinner? In my parent’s home, all of the children and grandchildren would sit at tables that extended down the hallway in order to be part of a tradition that was so typical of Black family life of the past. Can you still see your mother wearing a new apron on her special day? Like most of you, what I would not give to have this Mother’s Day dinner experience one more time. On this day, it is hard not to miss this experience for it was one that our mothers put together and held together. Are Mother’s Day celebrations the same today or has this special tradition been relegated to that place called, back in the day?
I do not know what you did on this Mother’s Day. Hopefully, with the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, you were able to come together as a family and engage in a Mother’s Day dinner or a celebration of the mothers in your family. If you did not because you are still uneasy about being together in a crowded environment with other family members and friends, you can still celebrate Mother’s Day this year by resurrecting those fond Mother’s Day dinner memories that you still cherish from, back in the day.
(0) comments
