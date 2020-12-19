Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, I have written several columns regarding its impact on our way of life.

As we prepare for this Christmas season, I know that Christmas 2020 will be significantly different than any Christmas of my past. This is clearly seen in how we are preparing — or perhaps more appropriately — not preparing for this Christmas.

Since many past traditions will not be experienced this year, I wish to add some joy to this Christmas by resurrecting fond memories of bygone Christmases. We may not enjoy this Christmas season in the same way, but we can enjoy the memories.

Since Thanksgiving, how Christmas will be celebrated this year was on my mind. During Christmas, the birth of our Savior has always been paramount in my mind, but thoughts of Christmas also resurrect memories of Jolly Old Saint Nick. It has been decades, since I believed in Santa, but thoughts of him always surface in relationship to the Gimbels and eventually, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades. If you recall, Santa climbed the ladder of a fire truck to go into a department store in Center City. Santa came to town to listen, make note of our wishes, and promised to deliver the items on Christmas Day if we were good.

As a child, my father tolerated my belief in Santa Claus even though he resented it. He later told me that he resented my belief in Santa as he worked his rear end off only for me to believe that some white Santa placed my toys under the Chrismas tree.

This year, many children will not have a visit from Santa. For many families, things are so tough until some have told their children that Santa will not be coming this year as Santa has the virus and must be quarantined. I agree with those that think this is cruel. But no matter the reason, this coming Friday may not see Santa or Santa’s helpers or even friends delivering toys and gifts to family and loved ones as was the case, back in the day. If you are feeling nostalgic on Christmas Day 2020 and want to remember Christmas as it was in the past, dust off your childhood photographs or photographs of your children or grandchildren visiting Santa. This may be the best you can do as social distancing has impacted visits with Santa.

Think back to Black Friday and those big shopping days before Christmas of the past. Did you visit downtown department stores or the malls in the past several weeks? Did you make a list for your search for gifts? Not this year! In place of in person Christmas shopping, many of us turned to the internet for online shopping.

What are you doing about outdoor Christmas decorations? In spite of the pandemic, I am seeing more outdoor Christmas decorations than in the past. Could it be that this is one outlet that is safe, yet remains a connection to Christmases past? Then again, the tradition of decorating the Christmas tree might be a memory that will keep you connected to Christmas this year. This may be a challenge for some of you as to decorate a Christmas tree you must first have a Christmas tree.

From what I am reading on social media, locating a Christmas tree this year is a challenge. I was fortunate as I simply dug out our artificial Christmas tree. Just looking at this tree resurrected fond Christmas memories. For me, Christmas would not be Christmas without a Christmas tree. For as long as I can recall, there has been a Christmas tree in our home on Christmas Day. Christmas trees it seems are not as readily available this year. There appear to be fewer lots selling Christmas trees. Perhaps they are victims of this pandemic. But just the thought of a Christmas tree brings to mind bulbs that did not work if one burned out, tinsel, angel hair and the many other decorations that always made Christmas trees so beautiful, back in the day.

For the many years that I have been a member of Salem Baptist Church, now in Roslyn, Pennsylvania, I have participated in our Christmas Eve’s candlelight service. If it is held virtually, it will not be the same as the ones held in past years at church.

For many, there will be no special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day celebration. Celebrations must wait until next year. Christmas activities among co-workers will also be missing this year. Office Christmas parties will not be held.

Exchanging gifts may be eliminated and Pollyannas may be excluded. Employees showing up days before Christmas wearing Christmas-related accessories or wearing attire that is Christmasy in nature will leave these items in their closets since many are working remotely.

Then there is the Christmas Day dinner, a big tradition in most Black households. I know that you fondly remember family members coming to a family member’s home where an outstanding dinner was served and bonding occurred between family members who you had not seen in years. Yes, these Christmas activities and memories of all past Christmases will not take place this year.

So, if none of these thoughts bring back Christmas memories of the past, let me bring a smile to your face by taking you back to 1952 to The Amos ‘n Andy Christmas Show that you can see online. So, while you may not have visited a Santa Claus, did not exchange gifts or do much shopping, neither gave nor received gifts, had no Christmas tree and did not participate in a family Christmas dinner, let this Amos ‘n Andy episode, put you in a Christmas mood; the type of mood and Christmas spirit that many of us enjoyed during the pre-COVID-19 days that many of you recall from, back in the day.