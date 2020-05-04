Pulitzer Prize - Drama

This image released by The Pulitzer Prizes shows a performance of "A Strange Loop," by Michael R. Jackson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. (The Pulitzer Prizes via AP)

 HONS

Pulitzer-winning works explore race in America, 2B

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.