COVID-19's lastest victim is our mental health, 5B
Kenny Duncan, co-owner of Main Attraction Unisex Salon, led the charge on speaking up for Black barbers who he felt were treated unfairly during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Concerned parents speak up about racism, discrimination at Waldorf School of Philadelphia
- Major League Baseball and its teams celebrate 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball
- Terrance Wayne Carpenter, 57, South Philadelphia community activist
- Philly Councilman Curtis Jones supports call to fill Devil’s Pool with rocks
- Negotiations at an 'impasse' between city and encampment leaders
- WDAS looks at its legacy as it celebrates 70 years on the air
- Georgia trooper charged with murder in traffic stop shooting
- As gun violence rages in Philadelphia, special council hearing reveals no quick solutions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Governor, AG, and Black and Jewish leaders call for Philadelphia NAACP president to resign (3)
- Coard: Nick Cannon was mostly but not completely wrong (3)
- SEPTA trains and buses have great airflow — which means less coronavirus risk for riders (2)
- Philly NAACP president Rodney Muhammad shares anti-Semitic meme (1)
- From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings' unlikely path (1)
- Jehovah's Witness Convention goes virtual (1)
- While others pile on, some Blacks stand by Philly NAACP president after he shares anti-Semitic meme (1)
- Coard: Trump's fascism is sprinting, not creeping, toward Philly and other big cities (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.