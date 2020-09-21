Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Uzo Aduba

A record number of Black actors snagged acting trophies for the 72nd Primetime Emmys. The winners included Regina King who won outstanding lead actress in a limited series or television movie for her role “Watchmen;” her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II whose outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie marked his first Emmy win; Uzo Aduba who won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

— The Television Academy via AP

Emmys make history with Black actor wins, 7B

