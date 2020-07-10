Wax presidents, Black historical figures greet visitors at The Franklin, 2B
Kenny Duncan, co-owner of Main Attraction Unisex Salon, led the charge on speaking up for Black barbers who he felt were treated unfairly during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns
- ‘There’s so much beauty in being Black from Scranton’: Meet the historian who’s now an advocate for her community
- Robeson principal named top principal in the state
- School District of Philadelphia virtual town hall addresses health and safety protocols
- Bell: Remembering the spell of Black Magic
- Honoring HBCU Legends: Philadelphia has produced many Black college standouts
- Face masks will be required inside all Pennsylvania schools
- Black leaders call on Philadelphia police to end stop and frisk — again
- Northeast High football star Tyreek Chappell commits to Texas A&M
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.