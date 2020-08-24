Nigerian boy gains fame with dance video, 7B
Two Wisconsin police officers are on leave Monday as state authorities investigate why a Black man was shot multiple times in the back as he entered the driver's side door of an SUV, officials said.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19
- Republican who drew lines called gerrymanders faces charges
- Extra $300 unemployment payment: Who will get it and when?
- Editorial: Guess who’s invited to the GOP convention
- California church defies public health orders, holds indoor services
- 2nd night of protests against GOP convention in Charlotte
- Sen. Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries
- Page: With Kamala Harris in the race, is Donald Trump bringing birtherism back?
- Edmunds: Top picks for road trip vehicles with maximum range
- Krugman: Trump, the mail and the unbinding of America
Images
Videos
Commented
- Governor, AG, and Black and Jewish leaders call for Philadelphia NAACP president to resign (3)
- SEPTA trains and buses have great airflow — which means less coronavirus risk for riders (2)
- Columbus statue removal on hold as city responds to legal challenge; Kenney spox says plan will not ‘change’ (1)
- From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings' unlikely path (1)
- Jehovah's Witness Convention goes virtual (1)
- While others pile on, some Blacks stand by Philly NAACP president after he shares anti-Semitic meme (1)
- Beatrice Elizabeth Yates, 104, social services worker (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.