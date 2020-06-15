NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace finds his voice, 11B
Dr. Ala Stanford started the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to serve communities in Philadelphia with limited access to coronavirus testing, where it has affected people at a much higher rate.
- Grant program established to assist minority-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19
- Tamlin Henry, former Philly radio great, dies at 77
- Cheyney University sees 51% increase in first-year enrollment
- First Church of our Lord Jesus Christ: Growing and serving the community
- New push to nix 10-year tax abatement underway in City Council
- Philly pastor emerges as beacon of hope in Fishtown divide
- Black Doctors groups gets $1.3M in funding from city for COVID-19 testing
- Philly police chief says cuts to department's budget will lead to layoffs
- N.J. corrections officer who mocked George Floyd’s death suspended
- Philly police no longer welcome in Vision Zero as bicyclists reckon with racism
- Tips to be Fit: Strategies and advice to help you win arguments (1)
- 1 p.m. update: Mayor imposes curfew for third night in a row, closures and suspensions due to the city's response to protests (1)
- Coard: We should take voting as seriously as we take chicken, sneakers (1)
- Kimberly C. Roberts, 63, longtime Tribune entertainment reporter (1)
