Books Octavia Butler (copy)

In this 2004 photo, author Octavia Butler poses near some of her novels at University Book Store in Seattle, Wash. Butler, considered the first black woman to gain national prominence as a science fiction writer, died Feb. 24, 2006, at age 58. —Joshua Trujillo/seattlepi.com via AP

 seattlepi.com via AP/Joshua Trujillo

Octavia Butler’s sci-fi resonates years after her death, 2B

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.