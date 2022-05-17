About a dozen co-workers gathered in The Philadelphia Tribune’s third-floor conference room earlier this week to wish veteran reporter Ayana Jones farewell.
When asked about Jones’ soon-to-be absence, new front desk security guard Robert Davis replied, “Who?”
It’s possible that he came upstairs to check on things and was caught off-guard.
Speaking of guards, Jones’ departure for Temple University is definitely a changing of the guards.
Jones started with The Tribune in the early 2000s and just like those AOL CDs, we thought she’d always be around.
She has worn many hats during her tenure at The Tribune. Jones has covered business, health and obituaries. She also serves as the newsroom temperature regulator by turning the air on when the newsroom temp hits 85 degrees in the winter. Jones will now be replaced with a stick that will also be used to snap Stephen out of his rants.
Features/Magazine Editor Jamyra Perry was extremely saddened by the news about Jones leaving.
She said, “Ayana really did a lot around here. Who is going to help me figure out what to eat for lunch, now?”
