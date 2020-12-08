For the past 15 years, Philadelphia’s National Liberty Museum has recognized the Philadelphia area’s first responders during their annual Awards of Valor ceremony. This year’s diverse class recognized police officers who worked hard to bridge the gap between cops and the communities they serve as well as a fire lieutenant who kept people from going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-five-year Philadelphia Fire Department veteran Malik Willard was awarded an individual Meritorious Community Service Award for his efforts in making sure that no one in his community went hungry during the pandemic.

The Ladder 16 fire lieutenant assisted Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management in helping to distribute food to the neediest individuals across the city. He helped organize and facilitate meals for thousands of schoolchildren, seniors, the unsheltered, and food-vulnerable communities. He also helped to distribute over 100,000 laptops to children for remote learning.

Willard accepted his award the same way he does his job, with gratitude and humility.

“I want to say thank you to the National Liberty Museum award committee, Mayor Kenney and Fire Commissioner Thiel. I am humbled to be recognized by the committee and thanks so much,” he said.

Officer Duane White also won an individual Meritorious Community Service Award. The 23-year veteran police officer, who serves Philadelphia’s 19th Police District got a little emotional after being introduced during Tuesday morning’s virtual ceremony.

“Receiving this award means a lot to me because it shows that the community and businesses in Overbrook Park look at me as a hero. It shows they really appreciated the time and effort I put in to keep the community and businesses safe,” White said.

The officer must be doing something right in his district. He was nominated for the award by 15 community members and business owners.

White said winning the award was special but to know that many people recognized his efforts blew him away.

“I got nominated by about 15 people, and that was impressive because it spoke to the work that I do in the community. I give it my all, so it really stuck with me that they really appreciate what I do up here,” he said.

The officer, who hasn’t missed a day of work in 23 years, said he is motivated by the people he serves to come to work and do his best every day.

“The people of the community and the business are my first and top priority. To see how much I am truly appreciated and how I interact and communicate with them about problems in the immediate area is what keeps me going. My job is always to make the world a better place and change the negative outcomes to positive outcomes, that's what makes me want to come to work every day to protect and serve the Overbrook Park community,” he said.