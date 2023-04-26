“Elevate, Engage, Effect Change,” was the theme of this year’s Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy awards. The PCVA — made up of representatives from about 10 smaller groups — was established to support the needs of victims. They awards highlighted several people who did just that in their own way.
“What you are doing is of incredible importance in terms of public safety and in terms of people who have suffered tremendous losses,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. “I appreciate everything you are doing.”
Heather Arias, deputy director of the Office of the Victim Advocate, also praised everyone who is part of the team — including social workers, paralegals, journalists, lawyers and nurses — as long as “you care about the rights of victims.”
The Catherine Bacharach Award went to Nicole Hall, a victim witness coordinator with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Hall serves families affected by homicide in the city. The South Jersey native, who has a bachelor of arts degree in criminology and a minor in psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University, was praised for being “passionate about supporting her clients with compassion and empathy.”
Hall said she believes it is important to help her clients navigate the complex legal process as well as to provide resources such as counseling. “I love what I do,” said Hall. “I will continue to assist families of homicide victims for years to come.”
The Barbara McPherson Award went to police officer Latanya Acevedo, a victim’s assistance officer in the homicide unit. She has worked with the Philadelphia Police Department since 1996. Acevedo spends countless hours, on and off-duty, providing families and co-victims of homicides with support such as counseling referrals, funeral planning and acting as a liaison between victims’ families and detectives.
For the families of victims of unsolved crimes, Acevedo holds “next of kin” meetings several times a year. This gives relatives a chance to meet with assigned detectives and get to know the status of their loved one’s case. It allows the families to know that the victims “are not and will never be forgotten.” She has also received awards from Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia and Center City Crime Victim Services.
“I would like to thank my husband, who puts up with all of my shenanigans,” she said. She is married to fellow police officer Eric Acevedo, who is assigned to a Philadelphia SWAT unit.
Assistant District Attorney Tito Valdes from the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit won the Prosecutor Award. He primarily handles child physical and sexual abuse cases, including homicides. Valdes previously worked with the Juvenile Unit, where he handled mostly juvenile sexual assault trials. He also handled preliminary hearings for adult offenders charged with crimes involving child victims and witnesses.
“This work is grinding. It truly takes a village,” said Valdes. “I have worked with some of the finest social workers I have ever seen. ... And thanks for all of the collaborations and for the incredible police work. It’s something special to be able to help victims.”
Deborah Watson-Stokes, senior adviser on professional development and special projects for the assistant district attorney, said she was impressed by Valdes. “He is an amazing, tireless advocate for people who can’t stand up for themselves,” said Watson-Stokes. “He is a shining star.”
Attorney Adara L. Combs, from the city’s Office of the Managing Director, said, “I have never seen a new guy who is so zealous. He is extremely talented.” Combs said she had specifically requested him for certain cases involving sexual assault and violence. “He has a certain way with young people.”
The Court Personnel Award went to John Hatty, a court officer at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. The court hears homicide and non-fatal shooting preliminary hearings.
The honorees were nominated by their peers in the PCVA. Yolanda Henderson is a PCVA member and a social worker in the medical examiner’s office. “I offer bereavement support to the families of homicide victims,” she said. “It’s challenging, but it’s necessary just have someone listen and answer their questions. People just need to be seen and shown kindness.”
Arias hoped that whole group would be “reinvigorated” to help others. “Thanks for going above and beyond to help victims to become survivors.”
