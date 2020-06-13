Three major evils—the evil of racism, the evil of poverty, and the evil of war…There can be no gainsaying of the fact that racism is still alive all over America. Racial injustice is still the Negro’s burden and America’s shame. And we must face the hard fact that many Americans would like to have a nation which is a democracy for white Americans but simultaneously a dictatorship over Black Americans. We must face the fact that we still have much to do in the area of race relations.

— The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Why was George Floyd murdered by the police?

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

This is the question that many are asking.

Was it because he allegedly tried to use a counterfeit twenty dollar bill at a corner store? Or was it because he was the tragic victim of a racist law enforcement culture that does not value human life, especially Black lives?

The death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and the other officers has reignited a debate on police brutality, police reform, and even whether city governments should defund or reduce the funding for police departments.

While we certainly should engage in this debate, the real question is not about funding. But rather, about the “culture” and who is responsible for creating, overseeing, and maintaining this racist culture.

To defund the police does not change the culture. It simply changes or reduces the police department’s budget.

The root cause of police brutality and the militarization of Black and brown communities is rooted in the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

In Ava DuVernay’s documentary, “13th,” she explores the history of racial inequality in the United States of America. Particularly, she focuses on the “intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.”

DuVernay argues that to understand the mass incarceration of Black and brown communities in America that one must fully understand the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution:

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

While the 13th Amendment may have legally ended slavery in the United States of America in 1865, the caveat, “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” created a legal structure and culture that led to perpetual violence, discrimination, and mass incarceration of African Americans.

In fact, the Ku Klux Klan, known as the KKK, is a notorious terrorist, hate organization founded in 1865, which, notably was after The Emancipation Proclamation and after the 13th Amendment.

The KKK’s sole purpose and mission was and is to terrorize and target African Americans, promote white nationalism, anti-immigration, and maintain white supremacy in America.

While there have been various active periods and phases of the KKK, one has to ask: Is the KKK now manifesting itself in the police unions across America?

I raise this question because if the KKK’s sole mission is to terrorize and control Black people, then maybe the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers is really the manifestation of a KKK culture and mindset that has infiltrated police unions and police departments and is abetted by the legalization of the 13th Amendment.

Whether consciously or unconsciously, the militarization and terrorizing of Black and brown communities by law enforcement departments is the direct result of the 13th Amendment—to keep communities of color in check and in place.

This is not by accident, or because Black people are naturally born criminals.

But rather this is because law enforcement unions have now become the new reiteration of the KKK.

In February 2020, Lecia Brooks of the Southern Poverty Law Center testified before the United States Congress that there are growing and alarming incidents of white supremacy infiltrating the military and law enforcement departments in America.

According to a 2019 poll conducted by The Military Times, 36% of active-duty servicemembers surveyed reported seeing signs of white nationalism or racist ideology in the U.S. Armed Forces. This is a significant rise from the year before, when 22% reported witnessing these extremist views.

Additionally, in the same survey, more than half of servicemembers of color reported experiencing incidents of racism or racist ideology, up from 42% in 2017.

I share the aforementioned because it underscores the thesis of DuVernay’s 13th documentary: that since the end of the American Civil War that Black Americans have been criminalized, arrested, disenfranchised, lynched, and incarcerated more than any other race in America.

The disproportionate death and incarceration of Black people is the direct result of a racist, white supremacist culture that has infiltrated law enforcement.

As the world watched Derek Chauvin use his knee to murder George Floyd, one could not help but ask: If Floyd was such a threat, then why did Chauvin have his hands in his pockets as his knee was on Floyd’s neck?

The answer is quite simple: racism and the KKK culture have infiltrated our law enforcement.

Given this new reality, one has to ask: Who is generating this culture and overseeing it? Is it the rank file of police departments, is it the unions of law enforcement, or both?

Recently, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that he was withdrawing from contract negotiations with the police union in an effort to commence police reform.

This courageous step by Chief Arradondo was very important because it began to highlight what appears to be the root cause of racism and white supremacy in law enforcement culture—the police unions.

Often it is the police unions that have thwarted real police reform and have allowed egregious police officers to remain in police departments and in our communities where they continue their bad actions—and with deadly consequences.

If we are honest with ourselves, some unions in America are part of the systemic, racist culture that seeks to disenfranchise Black people.

In fact, we all know most often that the leadership is mostly white, male, and has a history of discriminating against Black and brown communities.

Whenever African Americans or non-majority communities seek to get entry to better themselves and their families, there are always barriers erected to prevent their access.

If we are going to thoroughly address what led to the horrific, tragic death of George Floyd, then we must address the systemic, racist culture that exists in police unions, and, I would dare argue, the majority of unions.

As long as John McNesby, the president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, can call peaceful protesters of Black Lives Matter a “pack of rabid animals” and remain in leadership, racism and white supremacy will never be rooted from law enforcement.

It’s time for McNesby, and other union leaders across America who hold these racist, white supremacy views, to be removed from office.

Our failure to do so will only perpetuate and solidify a KKK culture that has infiltrated and redefined our police departments and law enforcement agencies.

As always, keep the faith, and keep fighting for justice. Black LIVES MATTER!