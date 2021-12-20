Archbishop Ryan High School is investigating a racially charged Snapchat photo shared by a student, according to a school spokesperson.
The Roman Catholic high school in Northeast Philadelphia has about 1,000 students.
Kenneth A. Gavin, chief communications officer at Archbishop Ryan, said in a statement: “On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Archbishop Ryan High School administration was made aware of a racially charged Snapchat photo shared by a member of its student body. In a letter that was sent to the school community on Saturday, December 18, 2021, school administration made it abundantly clear that there is no place for hate or bigotry at Archbishop Ryan in any form whatsoever. Such actions, in any form, are never acceptable under any circumstances. They are inconsistent with the school’s core values and in violation of the Responsible Use Policy for Technology that applies to students both inside and outside of school. Immediate action was taken following the receipt of the report.”
For example, “The Office of Catholic Education has been notified, an internal investigation was launched, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Gavin said.
“School administration reminded all students that they are representatives of their school at all times,” Gavin said. “Archbishop Ryan takes pride in its long history of being a welcoming and diverse community which empowers young men and women to become contributing members of the church and society.”
The Philadelphia Tribune was notified Saturday morning about the social media post by concerned parents who said it was mainly sent to African-American students.
This incident is the latest example of cyberbullying being reported at schools throughout the U.S.
For instance, School District of Philadelphia officials reported Thursday that they had taken precautions after a video on the social media platform TikTok was posted early last week, advocating violence at schools Friday.
So school district officials sent an email to parents explaining to them the precautions that had been taken, such has working closely with law enforcement to coordinate an immediate necessary response.
The email informed students and parents that all threatening language on social media platforms is taken seriously and is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct. It also urged students and parents to immediately report any instances to school officials.
Earlier this year, a video posted on TikTok promoted school vandalism. Nationwide, school officials and online experts report an increase in new forms of cyberbullying.
For example, so-called “spilling the tea” accounts on social media platforms, including Instagram, have recently been reported. These accounts are created anonymously by students to spread harmful gossip — sometimes lies — about other students’ clothes, hair, sexuality and drug use.
Online safety experts say that parents and school officials must be diligent in being aware of cyberbullying, reporting it immediately and contacting the social media platforms and asking them to shut down anonymous accounts used for nefarious purposes.
According to online experts, typically social media platforms will take down accounts that violate their terms, like cyberbullying, in 24 hours. Posts spreading illegal activity will usually be shut down immediately.
Although social media platforms have technology tools to seek out violations, it is best to report them immediately. Teenagers tend to abuse social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, experts said.
