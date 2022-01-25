Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM) on Tuesday broke ground on a new three-story, affordable housing development called Camino De Oro or golden walk, for low and moderate income seniors at 8th and Berks streets, near Temple University.
The 44-unit development will cater to residents 65 and older with low or moderate incomes. For example, residents who's incomes are at or below 60% of the median area income; and 10% of the units are reserved for households with incomes at or below 20% of the area median. In addition, six of those units will be accessible for people with disabilities.
Camino De Oro will include 38 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments. A laundry facility, community room, on-site leasing office, and green space for gardening and activities, is also planned for the development.
“We are so proud and excited to break ground today on this much needed senior living housing development,” said APM President and CEO Nilda Ruiz. “Camino De Oro means Golden Walk, which is such a beautiful and fitting name for this development since our grandparents and seniors are the building blocks and foundation for so many of the families in our APM community, yet critical affordable and safe housing remains out of reach for so many.”
The development was made possible with the help of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program ($11,998,800 in equity), $2.8 million from the Philadelphia Department of Housing and Community Development, and $914,800 from the Construction Cost Relief Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
Based in Fort Washington, Pa., Elon Development Co., Inc. is the development partner. Elon Development specializes in affordable and market rate housing. It is part of the Altman Group of Companies.
Camino De Oro will add to APM’s commitment to addressing both the physical needs of the community and the quality of life issues in the neighborhoods it serves by advocating for much-needed social, economic and environmental changes. Since 1989, APM has leveraged over $240 million in development financing and introduced more than 264 safe, affordable rental units to its community.
For example, in 2013, APM developed Paseo Verde and Transit Village, along with Jonathan Rose Companies at 9th and Berks streets. The development includes about 70 market-rate and about 50 affordable housing units, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The mixed-use development also has about 30,000 square feet of commercial space, including a health center operated by Public Health Management Corp., a pharmacy and APM’s headquarters. The rest of the space includes a community center for residents.
“APM’s mission is closely aligned with PHA’s desire to build growing and nurturing communities," said PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. "That is why we donated nine lots to help build this senior housing, and why we’re looking forward to future partnerships.”
According to Jeremiah, this is just the beginning of PHA’s effort to deliver much-needed resources to communities of color.
“Last year, PHA committed 240 additional properties — including vacant structures and lots — to several community nonprofits so they could develop new permanent, affordable housing and APM also will participate in that initiative,” Jeremiah said. “More than ever before, housing is health."
