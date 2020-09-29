Andrea B. Puppio, a magisterial district judge, will fill a vacancy on the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas after the Pennsylvania Senate voted 47-2 last week to confirm her nomination by Gov. Tom Wolf.

“I have known Andrea Puppio for nearly two decades and I have no doubt that she will make an excellent addition to the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas,” Delaware County Republican Chairman Tom McGarrigle said after the Senate vote.

Puppio has been a magisterial district judge in Springfield for over 18 years, presiding over cases ranging from traffic hearings to truancy hearings and criminal hearings.

“She has earned herself an excellent reputation as a knowledgeable, fair and impartial judge. Judge Puppio is known for her balanced approach in the courtroom, treating litigants with respect but being tough when the situation calls for it," McGarrigle said. "While we may be from different political parties, I thank Governor Wolf for nominating a judge of Puppio’s caliber and the Democratic senators who set aside partisan politics to join Republicans in confirming her based on her qualifications.”

Sen. Tim Kearney, a Democrat who represents the 26th Senatorial District in Delaware County, praised Puppio in remarks to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee before the confirmation vote.

“I am confident she has the experience and the intellect to get to work immediately and faithfully serve the people of Delaware County,” said Kearney, who joined the committee hearing remotely. “I commend Judge Puppio’s willingness to temporarily serve in this position and bring her wealth of experience to the Court of Common Pleas.”

Puppio was first appointed as a magisterial district judge by Gov. Ed Rendell in December 2002 and has been re-elected twice by the voters.

In her capacity as magisterial district judge, Puppio worked closely with the Springfield School District to develop a program to address truancy in the school system. She also speaks regularly at Home and School Association meetings where she shares information with parents, including new patterns of behavior in the students, trends and other concerns.

She was appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in May 2019 to serve as a member the Court of Judicial Discipline, which is charged with hearing and ruling on charges of judicial misconduct within the state judiciary, as well as imposing sanctions.

Since 2017, Puppio has served on the Springfield Cares Coalition, a unified effort to address substance use disorder through positive actions and caring responses. She also served as vice president of the board of the Delaware County Magisterial District Judges’ Association.

A resident of Springfield Township and mother of two children, Puppio received her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame in 1990 and her J.D. from Villanova University School of Law in 1993. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Judge Puppio was an associate at a plaintiff’s litigation law firm and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Frank T. Hazel in the Court of Common Pleas in Delaware County.