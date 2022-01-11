Wasn't Stacey Abrams a bit too busy helping Joe Biden get elected, turning out the Democratic vote everywhere, helping flip her state of Georgia blue and then the U.S. Senate, plus tending to her three organizations to produce, of all things, her first political thriller, set in Washington, D.C., a city where, according to her ever-evolving spreadsheet of life goals, she aspires to reside someday as president of the United States?
"While Justice Sleeps," published in May 2021, was Abrams' second book to come out in less than a year, following the bestseller "Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America." It was also her first work of fiction to be published under Abrams' name.
The thriller, Abrams said last year, concerns "a president who's involved in international intrigue and a Supreme Court justice who's fallen into a persistent vegetative state, and this law clerk has to sort of save the world."
Her law clerk, Avery Keene, is beautiful, brilliant, Black and a recent Yale Law School graduate with a photographic memory. Abrams also graduated from Yale Law and has an excellent memory, though not an eidetic one. "While Justice Sleeps" delivers a fusillade of plot: biogenetic engineering, chess, pharma mergers, drug addiction, stealth military shenanigans, a rare genetic neurological disorder that shares its name with a garlicky cheese and a pernicious Republican president.
As it turns out, Abrams first wrote "While Justice Sleeps" a decade ago, before she became the Georgia House of Representatives minority leader, the sort of position that can hamper fiction writing.
Before she decided to revisit the manuscript a few years ago, one literary agent passed, viewing Abrams as a writer solely of romance. Under the nom de plume Selena Montgomery, Abrams penned eight romance novels, including, as she puts it, "a serial killer romance novel" - the first written while at Yale because, you know, why not? A second agent also passed, informing Abrams that her fictional president seemed "too absurd and nobody cares about the Supreme Court."
Meanwhile, other stuff happened. In 2018, Abrams ran for governor, narrowly lost to former Republican secretary of state Brian Kemp, and refused to concede because, as she put it at the time, "the erosion of our democracy is not right." She had achieved Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero status in the Democratic Party. She became Stacey Abrams!
By this time, a former reality-show host was president, her fictional Brandon Stokes seemed less absurd and many, many people cared about the Supreme Court. "I'm more Cassandra than I realized," said Abrams, 49. Her book was acquired by Doubleday executive editor Jason Kaufman, who edits, among other authors, Dan Brown of "The DaVinci Code" fame.
In addition to advocating for her three organizations, Fair Fight, Fair Count and the Southern Economic Advancement Project (where she also serves as executive director), testifying before Congress about Georgia's new restrictive voting law, and campaigning against an economic boycott of her state due to the law, Abrams was working on two more books at the time, a children's tale and a young-adult superhero novel. Additionally, Berkley obtained the rights to reissue three previous romance books, currently out of print, to be published sometime in 2022 under "Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery."
Seasoned pols usually wait until they've stopped running for office before publishing fiction. Bill Clinton wrote "The President is Missing" well after completing a second term in office. There's a sense that it isn't dignified for the brand. "The Art of Desire" isn't the sort of title usually associated with an ascendant politician, and Abrams is considering another run for elected office, including her oft-stated goal of the White House.
But writing fiction is part of Abrams' identity and endears her to many supporters. She's never hidden her work as Selena Montgomery. And she has a predilection for multitasking.
"I write very quickly," meeting deadlines and producing as many as 3,000 words a day. "I am not one of those writers who wakes up at 3 o'clock every morning or 6 o'clock and writes," she said, possibly because she sleeps only five hours nightly. Her mantra: "I write either to idea or to contract."
She wrote "Our Time Is Now" after she launched Fair Fight, and "Lead From the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change" (originally published as "Minority Leader") while she was running for governor.
"Yeah, don't try this at home," she confesses about the extreme multitasking required to publish that book, which also was a bestseller.
When she was a tax attorney at a large Atlanta firm, Abrams also taught at Spelman College, her alma mater, and inked romances.
Among Abrams' myriad spreadsheet goals was to become the bestselling author of a romantic spy novel by age 24.
If writing fiction brings pleasure, it also keeps Abrams in the news, allowing her to promote work on issues like voting rights, to speak out against a boycott of Georgia in the face of the state's latest election laws ("My message is stay and fight"), and to demur, like a seasoned pol, when the question becomes about a specific run for higher office.
Her romance "Never Tell" - the serial killer romance - is in development at CBS with Abrams serving as a producer. Other books may be optioned as well. Does this include "While Justice Sleeps"? Abrams offers a political non-answer: "I'm in conversations about other books but nothing is finalized."
Meanwhile, Abrams is determined to help Congress pass comprehensive H.R. 1, or the For the People Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which passed in the House but failed in the Senate.
Once, Abrams planned to be mayor of Atlanta, like Young. It was there on her spreadsheet. But she realized the policy issues that she wanted to accomplish were best done at the state level. She announced her second bid to be Georgia's governor in December.
The presidency? "If I think the policies I believe in are important enough, I want to do it first in Georgia. But why wouldn't you want the job that lets you have the broadest reach for the most good?"
