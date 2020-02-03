New Jersey’s Historic Preservation Office has denied a spot on the state’s Register of Historic Places to the Camden house, left, where Martin Luther King Jr. planned one of his first formal civil rights protests. The “weight and caliber of evidence does not support claims … with regard to the presence of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 753 Walnut Street,” a state official wrote in a letter to Patrick Duff, the local business owner who has been fighting to get the house and its place in history recognized. In an interview with WHYY, Duff called the decision “an insult to American history.” He continued: “It’s an insult to Dr. King’s legacy, but that’s part of how systemic racism works. They allow for African-American relics to be depleted in African-American neighborhoods and history to be pushed into the smallest month of the year – February.” — WHYY Photo/Emma Lee