NEW YORK, USA - MARCH 2: A person wears a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus in New York, United States on March 2, 2020. The U.S. state of New York confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus late Sunday. In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a woman in her 30s had contracted the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, while in Iran and she is now isolated in her home. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)