This week Philadelphia mayoral candidate state Rep. Amen Brown has withstood a major challenge to being on the ballot.
The Democratic candidate faced Common Pleas Court Judge Idee Fox on Monday and Tuesday for failing to properly disclose financial details as legally required.
He was given until Friday by the judge to file amended paperwork to continue his campaign after the challenge. The challenge was reportedly led by one of Amen Brown's mayoral candidate rivals.
Brown had a similar issue with financial documentation last year for his reelection campaign for state representative, in which he left out large debts that he owed to business partners, the city and the state.
“This is your second bite of the apple,” warned Fox, president judge of the Common Pleas Court. “There won’t be a third one.”
The state representative of the 10th District that mostly covers West Philadelphia north of Market Street faced petition challenges last year during the primary in his successful bid to win re-election to Harrisburg. Brown is the only mayoral candidate facing a petition challenge.
Several of Amen Brown's canvassers took the stand during the court hearing, testifying how they went out to collect the 1,000 signatures required to get him on the ballot for the May 16 Democratic primary.
Amen Brown joined the crowded field of mayoral hopefuls in December 2022 that includes several former City Council members, David Oh, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez; former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, retired judge James DeLeon and supermarket owner Jeff Brown (no relation).
