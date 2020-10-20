The School District of Philadelphia Board of Education has announced that Ameen Akbar has resigned from the Board, effective immediately, to care for his father who is in declining health. Akbar was appointed to the Board by Mayor Jim Kenney and sworn in by Philadelphia City Council on May 1 along with his seven colleagues on the Board.

Mayor Kenney said, “We truly regret that Mr. Akar has resigned from the Board of Education, but we certainly understand that family comes first and wish Mr. Akbar’s father all the best with his health moving forward. We are also grateful for Mr. Akbar’s service on the Board this year.”

“While Mr. Akbar has been a Board Member for a relatively short time, we have truly valued his voice as a native Philadelphian, public school graduate, and career educator and student advocate,” said Board President Joyce S. Wilkerson. “The Board has benefited from the insights shared and questions asked by Mr. Akbar as we consider the work of the District, and we greatly appreciate his contributions to the Board.”

In his letter of resignation, Akbar said, “I am saddened that I cannot continue to serve. I am deeply appreciative of your belief in me, my credibility, my lived experiences, and authentic voice to be a Board of Education Member.” He also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the Board, adding, “... my heart will always be with the students, educators, administrators, board members, and community members that make up our wonderful school district.”

The Mayor’s office said that the city will be reconvening the nominating panel during November to fill the vacancies on the Board. The Nominating Panel will recommend possible Board of Education candidates to the Mayor, who will then make appointments subject to City Council’s advice and consent.