Amber M. Racine, who was personal injury lawyer and a leader of the Philadelphia Bar Association, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was 38.

Racine, who resided in East Mount Airy, was an attorney with Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer, a personal injury law firm located in Center City. She had an impressive career as a lawyer.

She was president of the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, which is an organization of African-American lawyers in 2013 and 2014. In addition, Racine held a leadership position in 2019 as chair of the Board of Governors for the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Racine born in 1981 in New York City and raised in its Harlem neighborhood. She was a 2004 graduate of Drexel University, where she majored in history and politics. After Drexel, she went on get her law degree in 2008 from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

She received a number of honors during her law career. In 2018, she was recognized by the Philadelphia Chapter of of the National Bar Association's Women Lawyers Division for helping law students and young women attorneys.

For her efforts, Racine was honored with the Doris May Harris Image Award. Racine was also presented with the F. Sean Peretta Service Award from the Philadelphia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

Racine is survived by her mother, Juliana Cedeno, and brother, Jason Racine, as well as a niece and nephew.

Her funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Donations can be made to the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc. via mail: 1735 Market St., Suite A234, Philadelphia, Pa., 19103. Another option is online at www.phillybarristers.com/donate, to the "Scholarship Fund" please add to the note "In Remembrance of Amber M. Racine."