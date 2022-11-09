Richard Allen, who died in 1831, left a legacy with far reaching impact.
An example of Allen’s influence in far off South Africa was evident in 1986 when Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the internationally known anti-apartheid activist and Noble Prize winner, visited Philadelphia. Tutu altered the official itinerary for his visit to make a special stop at Mother Bethel Church to pay respects to Richard Allen.
Tutu, while standing outside the crypt of Allen in the church’s basement, revealed the forgotten fact that he, then a leader in South Africa’s Anglican Church, began his career in the pulpit as an AME minister.
