Bishop Desmond Tutu, center, visited Philadelphia in 1986. He met then Sixer's team captain Julius Erving, the Rev. William H. Gray, second from left, and saw Bishop Richard Allen's tomb at Mother Bethel AME Church. Here, Tutu shares a laugh with Temple University President Peter Liacouras, right, and Professor Joseph Schmuckler, left, during ceremonies in which he was presented an honorary degree from the university on Jan. 14. — AP Photo/Amy Sancetta