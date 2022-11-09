Desmond Tutu

Bishop Desmond Tutu, center, visited Philadelphia in 1986. He met then Sixer's team captain Julius Erving, the Rev. William H. Gray, second from left, and saw Bishop Richard Allen's tomb at Mother Bethel AME Church. Here, Tutu shares a laugh with Temple University President Peter Liacouras, right, and Professor Joseph Schmuckler, left, during ceremonies in which he was presented an honorary degree from the university on Jan. 14. — AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

 Amy Sancetta

Richard Allen, who died in 1831, left a legacy with far reaching impact.

An example of Allen’s influence in far off South Africa was evident in 1986 when Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the internationally known anti-apartheid activist and Noble Prize winner, visited Philadelphia. Tutu altered the official itinerary for his visit to make a special stop at Mother Bethel Church to pay respects to Richard Allen.

Tutu, while standing outside the crypt of Allen in the church’s basement, revealed the forgotten fact that he, then a leader in South Africa’s Anglican Church, began his career in the pulpit as an AME minister.

