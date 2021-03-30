Eric Devlin
The thought of becoming the first in her family to earn a college degree is not something Shaneann Marshall takes lightly.
“I can’t explain it,” she said. “I have a younger brother and two younger sisters. They all look to me on whether they should finish or apply to college. I made it sound really easy, so they don’t give up. It’s hard but knowing I have people looking up to me who don’t make a move until they get a reaction from me, it will be one of my proudest moments ever.”
Her goal of graduating has been the engine that’s propelled the Montgomery County Community College student to statewide academic honors. Marshall has been selected for the 2020-2021 All-Pennsylvania Academic Team, which is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
This recognition honors an exceptional group of community college students who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated a commitment to their colleges and communities. To qualify, students must have completed at least 36 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Marshall’s story starts in Jamaica. Her mother gave birth to her when she was just 17 years old, moved to Philadelphia when her daughter was a child and would travel back and forth to provide a better life for her family. When Marshall began attending an all-girls high school in Jamaica, her mom started asking her to move to the Philadelphia area, but she wanted to finish school first.
Five years ago, Marshall, who turns 33 in April, finally decided to move to Philadelphia, to be closer to her mom. By that time however, her mom had gotten sick of Pennsylvania and moved to Orlando, Florida, she said.
“I ended up loving Pennsylvania and decided to stay,” she said.
She landed a job teaching at a preschool and quickly discovered a passion for working with children. Three years ago, she decided to go to college and get an education to become a teacher. Her boss at the time gave her a list of scholarships to apply for to go to college, and said her son was a student at MCCC.
“I worked in Elkins Park and Blue Bell was far away,” said Marshall. “I didn’t drive so there was no way to go on campus. I tried online school and I actually love it.”
When she went for orientation in the summer on campus she knew “this was definitely the place for me,” and wished she could have attended classes in person. She continued to work her 9-5 job and started taking two classes a semester, before eventually adding a third.
“At Montco the people there are so nice,” she said. “I work full time but I’m always on time with projects and homework and assignments but my professors are so understanding. They do help you out a lot. They want you to achieve your goals. What more could you ask for? They are there for you every step of the way.”
Marshall became a PTK member last fall, which allows her to participate in the Honors in Action service program and have access to transfer scholarships opportunities, receive member discounts and wear special regalia attire during commencement in recognition of her membership.
Marshall was building enough credits to graduate this spring. Then the pandemic slowed her progress to a halt.
“Because of COVID I have student teaching to do but my school is closed, so I can’t student teach,” she said. “I hope I can do it in the fall. I only have student-teaching left. My plan is to graduate then transfer to Drexel in the spring.” After graduation, she wants to teach English in Japan, provided the pandemic is over by 2022. Eventually she’d like to earn a master’s degree, too.
In her spare time, Marshall likes to sew. Over the last year she’s sewn masks for the people in her apartment complex and eventually began delivering them to Jeanes Hospital in Philadelphia.
“Anything you can do to help anyone,” she said.
As her dream of a college degree comes within her grasp, Marshall said she’s now starting to focus on a goal: being the best mom she can be. She and her husband are expecting their first child later this year. Juggling pregnancy and the last few months of college will be a challenge, but’s she’s ready to take it head on.
“It’s hard and it’s a sacrifice,” she said. “You have to want things, and you have to make that possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.