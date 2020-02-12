It's been a tremendous basketball season in the Catholic League. The number of magnificent players is nothing short of amazing.
The Catholic League coaches have put together the all-league team. Actually, the coaches have selected a first, second and third teams. Twenty-five players have earned all-league honors.
The coaches also selected a Most Valuable Player and a Coach of the Year award. Archbishop Wood junior Rahsool Diggins was named MVP. Diggins averaged 19.3 points a game. He was the team's leading scorer.
Bonner & Prendie head coach Kevin Funston was named the William "Speedy" Morris Coach of the Year. Funston led the Friars to a 17-4 record.
Roman Catholic has three players — Jalen Duren, Justice Williams and Lynn Greer III on the first team. Greer is the leading scorer in the Catholic League averaging 20.8 points a game.
First Team: Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Jalen Duren, Roman Catholic, So.; Robert Smith, Bishop McDevitt, Sr.; Hakim Byrd, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Jamil Manigo, Bishop McDevitt, Sr.; Justice Williams, Roman Catholic, So.; Tyreese Watson, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Lynn Greer III, Roman Catholic, Sr.; Jaylen Stinson, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Jordan Hall, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.
Second Team: Aaron Lemon, Archbishop Ryan, Jr.; Hysier Miller, Neumann-Goretti, Jr.; Tre Dinkins, Cardinal O'Hara, Sr.; Trevor Wall, St. Joseph's Prep, Sr.; Gediminas Mokseckas, Archbishop Ryan, Sr.; Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, Jr.; Cameron Young, Neumann-Goretti, Sr.; Donovan Rodriguez, Bonner & Prendie, Sr.; Malik Edwards, Bonner & Prendie, Jr.; Marcus Randolph, Archbishop Wood, Jr.
Third Team: John Camden, Archbishop Carroll, Jr.; Tairi Ketner, Archbishop Carroll, Sr.; Adrian Irving, Cardinal O'Hara, Jr.; Anthony Purnell, Cardinal O'Hara, Jr.; Nahseer Johnson, Father Judge, Jr.
