All 17 Philadelphia City Council seats are up for election this year including 10 district seats, mostly held by long-time incumbents and seven At-Large or citywide seats.
With a base salary of about $142,000, it’s no surprise that about 50 people are vying for them. Five seats where open after a wave of resignations by former members seeking the mayor’s office, including Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle L. Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.
Four were replaced in special elections last year, including Council members Anthony Phillips, D-9th District, who replaced Parker and Quetcy Lozada, D-7th District, who replaced Quiñones-Sánchez, along with Jim Harrity and Sharon Vaughn, who both hold At-Large seats. Another At-Large seat is vacant because of Gym’s resignation, which was later than the others and she was not replaced.
One of the races to watch features incumbent Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, and her challenger Jabari Jones, founder and president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, a business group.
At his announcement, Jones said that “housing is getting more expensive,” and complained of “brazen crimes” in broad daylight.
“The current leadership is not getting it done,” said Jones, who has argued for subsidized construction, instead of legislation mandating affordable housing in residential development projects.
But Gauthier, who defeated long-time Council member Jannie Blackwell in 2019, has championed affordable housing in her district, which includes parts of West Philadelphia.
“I ran on stopping displacement in the third district,” Gauthier said. “Throughout the three years plus that I’ve been in council that has been one of my sole focuses. I put in place an affordable housing clause in the zoning code.”
The other district incumbents are: Mark Squilla, D-1st District, Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, Gauthier, D-3rd District, Curtis Jones, D-4th District, Council President Darrell L. Clarke, D-5th District, Mike Driscoll, D-6th District, Cindy Bass, D-8th District and Brian O’Neill, R-10th District. Other At-Large incumbents include: Kendra Brooks, Working Families Party, Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas, both Democrats and David Oh, a Republican.
Other challengers are: Democrats Aaron Humprey, 2nd District; Darrell Smith, Jr., 4th District; John Hankins, 5th District; Andres Celin, 7th District; Seth Anderson-Oberman, 8th District; Janay Hawthorne and Yvette Young both in the 9th District; Gary Masino, 10th District; and Roman Khukov, a Republican in the 10th District.
At-Large Council Democratic candidates include: Jalon Alexander, a lawyer, who grew up in North Philadelphia and is an IT business development manager for Makpar; Erika Almirón, an immigrant rights activist; Luz Colon, executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Latino Affairs; Abu Edwards, a consultant; Ogbonna Hagins, a business owner; Terrill Haigler, a business owner known as “Ya Fav Trashman;” Job Itzkowitz, a lawyer; John B. Kelly, a consultant; Rue Landau, a lawyer; Amanda McIllmurray, a political consultant; Matthew Modzelewski, a quality coordinator at Independence Blue Cross; Daniel Orsino, a housing counselor for Congreso; Michelle Prettyman, a business owner; Eryn Santamoor, a political consultant; and Donovan West, a business owner. Republican At-Large candidates include Jim Hasher, Drew Murray and Sam Oropeza. Working Families Party At-Large candidate is Nicholas O’Rourke, pastor at Living Water United Church of Christ.
“I am running for city council because I love this city that raised me, and I want to make it safer for every community,” Alexander said. “I will use my cyber security expertise and knowledge to propose solutions that merge technology and law enforcement to effectively fight crime in a way that is colorblind. This includes drones and crime prevention software to ensure law enforcement is proactive and deters violent criminals.”
