A photo provided by Fox shows Alicia Keys, one of the musicians who performed remotely during the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” that was broadcast Sunday night, March 29, 2020, on Fox TV and the iHeartRadio network. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping Americans at home, the night that had originally been scheduled for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, now postponed, instead became a benefit show for the food-bank charity Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. —Fox photo