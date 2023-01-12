Alice Florence Jackson Bayne, a longtime member of White Rock Baptist Church, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. She was 85.
Bayne was born June 2, 1937, in Webster County, Georgia, the only child of Henry Mack Jackson and Maude Lee Williams. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Lizzie King Tumblin.
She received her elementary and middle school education in the Randolph County, Georgia, school system. At the age of 14, she moved with her grandmother to live with her great-uncle, the late Alonzo King, in West Philadelphia.
Bayne was enrolled at Overbrook High School at the insistence of her great-uncle, over the objections of a school secretary who felt she should go into “days’ work.”
As a teenager, Bayne waited tables part-time at Duke’s to earn money for school activities and to share with her grandmother. She graduated in the top 10% of her high school class in 1956.
She began attending church services at the family home church, White Rock Baptist Church, then located at 52nd and Arch streets in Philadelphia. She joined the church by Christian experience in the early 1950s.
A fire destroyed the church building in 1955. Bayne remained a member through the “wilderness years” until 1958, when the church moved to its current location at 5240 Chestnut St. under the current pastor, Rev. William J. Shaw.
While a senior in high school, she met Leroy Bayne, and they married in 1959. They moved to the residence that they have occupied since 1961 on the 1600 block of North Felton Street in the Overbrook section. The couple had three children, Charlene, Steven and Peter.
The couple served together at the church in many capacities — teaching Church School classes and church-wide Bible classes, facilitating The Disciples’ Institute and serving as mentors to their many nieces, nephews and church school students.
“'Le and Al' made a remarkable team. They were best friends as well as husband and wife," their family said in a tribute. "They always showed a caring and united front and could always be seen walking together hand-in-hand."
After graduating from high school, Bayne worked for the Marine Corps and later as an administrative assistant in the church's office staff before becoming a full-time “domestic engineer.”
"She made sure the children stayed on top of their schoolwork and she made sure that lofty standards were set and adhered to in their church, social and other extra-curricular activities," the family tribute said.
In the early 1970s, Bayne and her husband, along with other parents at Lewis C. Cassidy Elementary School, petitioned the School District of Philadelphia to insist that African American history be taught as part of the school curriculum.
Bayne received additional schooling via the Philadelphia Miniversity program during the 1970s and 1980s. She received an honorary degree from the Wharton School of Business in 1976 as a “supportive spouse” when her husband received his associate's degree in business administration.
Bayne was active in various arms of the church’s religious affiliations. She was the secretary of the Baptist Youth Fellowship, held teaching and administrative positions at the Church School, and was a member of the Church Chapel Choir and Women’s Day Choirs. She was a facilitator of the “Stitches In Time” sewing class and volunteered her baking skills to any church group needing them.
She also served as secretary to the Eastern District Congress School of Christian Education and as secretary to the dean of the Pennsylvania Baptist State Congress of Christian Education.
Her survivors include her husband, Leroy Clarence Bayne; daughter, Charlene Patricia; sons, Steven LeRoy and Peter Clarence (Alison); grandson, Edward Steven; sister-in-law, Joyce Bayne; and other family members friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at White Rock Baptist Church, 53rd and Chestnut streets.
Viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Fernwood Cemetery.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
