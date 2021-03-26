WASHINGTON — State Republicans have taken steps this year that could give them more power to sway the certification of election results, efforts that voting advocates decried as a blatant attempt to circumvent the popular vote, as President Donald Trump tried to do after his defeat in November.
Amid an avalanche of voting legislation proposed in dozens of states, the moves go beyond highly scrutinized proposals to tighten rules around how ballots are cast in the name of election security. Critics say some of the initiatives attempt to clear the way for partisan actors to take control of election administration, as Trump unsuccessfully urged Republicans to do in the fall.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, of Georgia signed the most far-reaching effort yet into law — a sweeping voting measure that undercuts the power of the secretary of state and local election boards. The new law removes the secretary of state from serving as chair of the State Board of Elections, giving the legislature the authority to appoint a majority of the members, and authorizes the state board to suspend local election officials.
If these measures had been in place in 2020, critics say, the state board could have tried to interfere when the secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state and rejected Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen.
Raffensperger emerged as a staunch defender of the integrity of Georgia’s vote, even as Trump repeatedly attacked him and cajoled him in an hour-long conversation in January, urging him to “find” the votes to reverse Biden’s win in the state.
Democrats on Friday seized on new voting restrictions in Georgia to focus attention on the fight to overhaul federal election laws, setting up a slow-building standoff that carries echoes of the civil rights battles of a half-century ago.
In fiery speeches, pointed statements and tweets, party leaders decried the Georgia law as specifically aimed at suppressing Black and Latino votes and a threat to democracy. President Joe Biden released an extended statement, calling the law an attack on “good conscience” that denies the right to vote for “countless” Americans.
“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” Biden said, referring to laws of the last century that enforced heavy-handed racial segregation in the South.
“It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act,” he said. He told reporters the Georgia law is an “atrocity” and the Justice Department is looking into it.
Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, lashed back, accusing Biden of attempting to “destroy the sanctity and security of the ballot box” by supporting what the governor sees as federal intrusion into state responsibilities.
Behind the chorus of outrage, Democrats are also wrestling with the limits on their power in Washington, as long as Senate filibuster rules allow Republicans to block major legislation, including H.R. 1, a sweeping elections bill now pending in the Senate.
Biden and his party are seeking to build and sustain momentum in the realm of public opinion — hoping to nationalize what has so far been a Republican-led state-by-state movement to curb access to the ballot — while they begin a slow, plodding legislative process. Allies meanwhile plan to fight the Georgia law, and others, in court.
“What’s happening in Georgia right now, underscores the importance and the urgency,” said Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in an interview Friday.
“This is about what is fundamental to our identity as an American people — one person, one vote.”
The emerging brawl over the politics and policy of voting access is swelling like nothing seen in recent years, harkening back to what many Americans may assume are well-settled rules ensuring equal access to the ballot.
The Georgia legislation goes beyond tightening rules around how ballots are cast. In addition to giving the legislature a grip on the State Board of Elections, the board would gaine new power to suspend county election boards. That could give state officials unprecedented influence over all manner of election decisions, including the acceptance and rejection of mail ballots, early-voting hours, poll-worker hiring and the number of polling locations, critics say.
All told, the measures represent an unprecedented power grab and an attempt to usurp local control, said Lauren Groh-Wargo, executive director of Atlanta-based Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who ran for governor in 2018. They allow legislators to target heavily Democratic counties in the metro Atlanta region, home of the state’s highest concentration of Black and brown voters, “if they don’t like how elections are being run,” she said.
“It will make what we all lived through in 2020 child’s play,” Groh-Wargo said in a call with reporters earlier this week, before the measure passed. “Donald Trump won’t have to strong-arm our election administrators. The most radical fringes of the Republican Party sitting in the state legislature will be able to wipe out boards of elections.”
Republican lawmakers argued Thursday during debate in the state Senate that the provisions were necessary to provide more accountability and oversight.
On Friday, Trump offered his “congratulations” to Georgia for changing its voting rules. “They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again,” he wrote in a statement. “Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!”
As president, Trump contested results in six states after the 2020 election, claiming falsely that lax security and new rules imposed by the courts caused his defeat. His campaign and allies filed dozens of lawsuits seeking to toss ballots and block the certification of results — but in no cases did they show evidence of significant fraud.
His efforts were blocked not only by dozens of judges but also by local and state election officials — including Republicans — who repeatedly refused to bow to pressure to halt the certification of the vote.
After the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Ariz., voted unanimously last fall to certify Biden’s win there, then-board chairman Clint Hickman, a Republican, pushed back against the barrage of false claims of fraud the board had fielded.
“Let me be clear: There is no evidence of fraud or misconduct or malfunction in Maricopa County, and that is with a big zero,” he said, adding, “It’s time to dial back the rhetoric, conspiracies and false claims.”
