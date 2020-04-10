Despite schools being closed and after-school programming being canceled indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, two local organizations who are continuing to provide service to their students and families are Mighty Writers and After School Activities Partnerships (ASAP).
Launched in 2009, Mighty Writers is a nonprofit that helps children and teens in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Kennett Square to improve their writing skills.
The program, which serves 3,500 kids a year, holds daily, after-school writing academies that cover various genres of writing — everything from reporting and poetry to memoir writing. The organization also hosts writing classes on nights and weekends and teen scholarship programs.
Mighty Writers recently launched a food-literacy distribution program in their West Philadelphia, 3520 Fairmount Ave. and El Futuro, 1025 S. 9th St. locations. Each food box comes with writing worksheets for kids both in English and Spanish. YA novels and children’s books are also distributed weekly.
“Some of the kids in our communities are either not getting school lunches or the lunch distribution is too far away, so for two communities in Philadelphia we’ve been providing daily free lunches,” said Mighty Writers education director Rachel Loeper.
“Most of our families where our El Futuro location is are immigrants, so they’re losing jobs and aren’t sure that they’re going to get any assistance from the government because they are immigrant families.
“In West Philadelphia, we’re in the heart of the Mantua housing projects and the closest distributions for families are blocks away,” she added. “We’re giving out 300 to 350 lunches every day there. We wanted to be able to continue to support the kids and the communities that were already having some tough times.”
In addition to food distribution, Mighty Writers is also offering weekly poetry contests and online workshops and tutoring.
“We’ve had a weekly theme matched with poetry,” Loeper said. “Through each theme, we’ve created English and Spanish activity books that we’re distributing electronically through eLab and our website. Half of our families have a lot of schoolwork and parents need assistance in knowing how to do some of the work, so we have some tutoring programs that are happening virtually to assist with that.
“We also have a weekly poetry writing contest. Entries are due by 5 p.m. every Friday and the winner is given a $100 gift card and will be featured on WHYY Channel 12. We have partnerships with Live Connection and World Cafe Live. We will be sharing our student poetry entrees with them.
“They will be choosing an additional two-three runner-ups from the weekly poetry contest and those runner-ups will have lines from their poems featured on Brand New Music, which will be created by a local Philly-based artist,” she added. “The songs will be produced by World Cafe Live and the kids will also have co-writing credits.”
Established in 2002, ASAP is a program that facilitates after school and summer enrichment clubs in schools, libraries, community-based organizations, and recreation centers throughout Philadelphia.
The program, which serves more than 5,000 kids in 351 total programs through four citywide initiatives, offers students in grades K-12 fun activities and experiences that develop critical academic, social, and emotional skills through a combination of structured programming and informal play, which includes chess, debate, drama, and Scrabble.
While ASAP has suspended weekly after-school club meetings and several after-school events, they continue to provide opportunities through their “After School at Home” initiative, a campaign that features daily 3 p.m. social media posts of enrichment activity that can be done at home.
“ASAP has been in contact with leaders to see which clubs are able to meet virtually with their students,” said ASAP Scrabble manager Caroline Henley. “We have several clubs that are holding virtual after school meetings on Zoom! and we have various training and support that is also being offered virtually.
“We currently have a social media campaign to have different after school activities every day on our Facebook page. Through this, students are able to engage in chess, Scrabble, debate or drama activities. Everyday there is a different initiative, so we’re rotating between our four initiatives.
“While a lot of what we’re doing is geared toward students and families who may already participate in our program and initiatives, we’re inviting everyone to join us,” she added. “You don’t have to be in our program to participate in the different things that we’re doing.”
ASAP has one of the largest scholastic Scrabble programs in the country. Students are still able to play each other in Scrabble through the newly released app by Hasbro — Scrabble GO.
“We’ve been able to create a Scrabble GO community,” Henley said. “The app is really interactive and it allows people to make accounts and challenge other people in the game of Scrabble. Students over 13-years-old can create an account and then we exchange their information with other students in the Philadelphia area.
“The students send me screenshots of the games, so that I can keep a tally of how everyone is doing,” she added. “We have coaches that participate and I participate. Families can also participate with Scrabble GO as well. It’s a great way for everyone to continue to interact with each other and have fun during such a difficult time.”
For more information on the Mighty Writers and ASAP, visit mightywriters.org and phillyasap.org,
