The 31st annual African American Children’s Book Fair will be held in person Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Arch streets.
Admission will be free to this event. NBC10 and Telemundo62 are among the sponsors for this year's event.
Hosted by the African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP), a nonprofit organization created in 1992, the event promotes the preservation of children’s literature written by or about African Americans.
The book fair is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African American children’s books in the country.
The AACBP collaborates with authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers, educators, librarians, consumers, and corporate entities committed to promoting literacy. The book project says on its website that it recognizes that early access to books plays an important role in building lifelong readers.
“These are the best books of the year. These are the books that show up on bestsellers list, in schools and libraries around the country,” said Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, founder of the African American Children’s Book Project. “Kids in the region will get a chance to meet the stars of the children’s book world all in one place.”
The event will feature award-winning authors and illustrators will read and autograph their books.
There will be an onsite bookstore with a wide selection of African American books for children, preschool to young adults.
Promotional giveaways, prizes and games will also highlight the afternoon as a part of the afternoon celebrating reading.
For more information call (215) 878-BOOK or visit www.theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.