The 28th annual African American Children’s Book Fair, drew thousands Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Community College of Philadelphia’s Athletic Center. It is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African-American children’s books in the country. The event, founded by Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, featured nationally known bestselling authors/illustrators, many of whom have won some of the most prestigious American Library Association awards. The book fair was packed with activities that promoted literacy and joy of reading. Authors and illustrators were on hand to sign their books as well as make presentations. The event’s Literary Row distributed free book-related promotional materials and there was a giveaway for classroom and library resources.
