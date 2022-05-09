The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn increased attention to the cost of child care in Pennsylvania and across the country.
Using data from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, let’s take a look at the current cost of child care in the commonwealth.
Costs
The annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is $11,842 or $987 per month.
Child care for a four-year-old costs $9,773 annually or $814 per month.
Infant care in Pennsylvania is 8.1% more than the average cost of rent, according to EPI data.
Affordability
Child care should take up no more than 7% of a families’ income in order to be considered “affordable,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Using the same standard, that means only that infant care is only affordable to 10.6% of Pennsylvanians.
For a minimum wage worker, making between approximately $15,080 per year, infant care would take up 78.5% of their income.
Families with more than one child also face steep costs when it comes to child care.
In Pennsylvania, child care for two children – an infant and a four-year-old – would cost a typical family $21,614 annually – 49.7% more than the average cost of rent in the commonwealth.
A typical family, earning a median income of $67,828 would have to spend 31.9% of its income in order to pay for child care for an infant and a four-year-old in Pennsylvania.
Potential fixes
In a June 2021 report for the Center for American Progress, a public policy research organization, Simon Workman, principal and co-founder of Prenatal to Five Fiscal Strategies, wrote that the issue could be addressed through “strategic government support,” including by adjusting state subsidy rates to reflect the current costs of child care and expanding the program to allow more families to qualify for assistance.
“This increased investment will create better wages, a more stable educator workforce, and sustainable systems for children, families, and communities,” Workman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.