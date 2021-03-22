In 2020, New Jersey and Pennsylvania experienced two of the highest levels of distribution of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ propaganda in the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
The materials work as recruitment tools for the white supremacist groups that distribute them and create a sense of fear and division in communities, according to the ADL.
For the past several years, the ADL has tracked the distribution of these materials, which can include flyers, stickers, posters, and banners, as a way to follow the growth of these groups.
For New Jersey, as well as Pennsylvania, 2020 also marked the fourth year of significant increases in these incidents, which reached their highest levels since the ADL began recording them in 2016.
The Garden State ranked fourth in the country, with 323 recorded incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution, up from 147 incidents in 2019, a 120% increase.
“The rise in hateful propaganda in New Jersey from 12 incidents in 2017 to a record 323 incidents in 2020 is truly shocking, far outpacing almost any other region of the country,” said Scott Richman, regional director for ADL New York/New Jersey Region.
Piscataway, Princeton, and New Brunswick recorded nine, 16, and 22 incidents, respectively — some of the highest numbers across the state. These municipalities are also homes to college campuses, spaces white supremacists have been increasingly targeting. Messages on these materials included “Just say ‘No’ to [Zionist Occupied Government]” and “Better dead than red.”
Pennsylvania ranked eighth in white supremacist propaganda distribution, which nearly tripled year-over-year from 81 recorded incidents in 2019 to 238 in 2020.
“I think that they do it because it is low-risk activity,” explained Shira Goodman, regional director of ADL Philadelphia, which also covers South Jersey and Delaware. “So it’s generally, unless you’re getting to the point of vandalism or harassment or trespass, probably going to be First Amendment-protected activity.“
What’s more, while the cost of going to a professional printer or producing batches of flyers at home is generally low-cost, the impact can be high, she said.
Goodman said groups will often place these materials where they’ll be visible, though they’re not always obvious.
For example, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading received one of these white supremacist flyers in May of last year. One staff member described it as “an act of intimidation,” which she wouldn’t have recognized without performing a Google search for the organization’s name.
Tracking these incidents also helps the ADL figure out who is recruiting for their cause and where they’re conducting outreach efforts, Goodman said. In 2020 for example, three groups accounted for 92% of all propaganda incidents nationwide. One of them was the New Jersey European Heritage Association, which the ADL considers an “alt-right” group.
In Philadelphia last year, the New Jersey-based group distributed propaganda with the message “America is under occupation” superimposed on a star of David. Other messages spread by the group read “600+ Jewish groups support BLM terrorists” and “There is a war on whites.”
