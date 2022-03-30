Virginia lawmakers create Historic Preservation Fund
RICHMOND, Va. — A new state fund could give the Patawomeck Tribe a chance to reacquire tribal land and help protect battlefield sites throughout the state where Black soldiers fought and died.
Del. Delores L. McQuinn, D-Richmond, introduced House Bill 141, which lawmakers passed unanimously at every step in each chamber. The measure establishes the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Historic Preservation Fund. Money from the fund will go to eligible state and federally recognized tribes, nonprofits and localities. The fund will be made up of state money, gifts and donations.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $10 million over two years in his outgoing budget to bolster the conservation fund. The final state budget has not been finalized.
The historic preservation fund will protect cultural and historic lands. Such lands range from hunting grounds to sacred sites and villages around the Chesapeake Bay. The bill also helps groups preserve schools, churches and archeological sites. The grants from this fund will be managed by the Board of Historic Resources, according to the bill.
The fund could be used to preserve sites where Blacks fought and died during wars which include the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812, according to Alexander Macaulay, a lobbyist for the American Battlefield Trust, an organization that preserves battlefields and educates the public. The sites are not properly protected and more needs to be done, he said, and the fund will help.
— Virginia Commonwealth University Capital News Service
N.C. judges allow more felony offenders to vote
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's law that prohibits people convicted of felonies from registering to vote while they are still serving probation, parole or other supervision discriminates against Black residents and is unconstitutional, a panel of state judges ruled on Monday.
The decision expands on a preliminary injunction issued last August by the majority on the same panel that heard evidence in a trial challenging a 1973 state law that delays the restoration of voting rights for some offenders who aren't serving prison or jail time. It could affect tens of thousands of people previously convicted of felonies.
That injunction was blocked by the state Supreme Court in September. But any offender who registered during a roughly 10-day period when that injunction was in place could remain on voting rolls, the justices ruled last year.
Now Monday's order essentially makes the content of that previous injunction more permanent. Lawyers for the state and General Assembly leaders could appeal the decision and seek to delay its enforcement for now.
But if upheld, the ruling signed by Superior Court Judges Lisa Bell and Keith Gregory could mean offenders still on probation or parole or being formally supervised for a state or felony conviction could register to vote.
Last summer, that would have affected more than 56,000 people, according to evidence at trial.
— The Associated Press
