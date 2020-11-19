It was that unexpected opportunity to portray Harriet Tubman in a church play that was to change Debra Ann Byrd’s life forever.

“Initially, I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t see myself as an actress. I was going to be off to college to become an accountant just like my mother,” Byrd says.

But that one role, that one time, that one golden opportunity, made Byrd see things in a whole new light. And so, eventually having fallen in love with acting, and particularly the classics, Byrd went off to Marymount Manhattan College headed toward a bachelor’s of fine arts in acting.

But that’s when another surprise opened her eyes to a possible and unfulfilling future. “Nearing graduation from college I was told that being a classical actress of color might not work for me. That I might not have the kind of career that I was dreaming about, and perhaps it might be better if I tried my hand at August Wilson’s work instead,” Byrd recalls.

“Being told that, after going to college particularly to study Shakespeare, was quite devastating,” she continues. “So that’s when I decided that if that’s the way America would look at me, perhaps it was time for me to change the face of America. So, in 2003, I founded Take Wing and Soar Productions, which later, in 2013, became the Harlem Shakespeare Festival. I saw it as a way to give center stage opportunities to classically-trained actors of color. We’ve been performing plays by Shakespeare and other classical works, like those of Oscar Wilde and Greek tragedies, for example.”

According to Byrd, the festival continues its ongoing programming from late summer through early December. Its major mission is one of inspiring social justice through the arts. And on Monday, Nov. 23, Byrd will join three other panelists at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom to discuss Culturally-Specific Shakespeare Productions. The event is being sponsored by Delaware Shakespeare as part of its journey to become an anti-racial theater company. One way is by offering online discussions looking at the role race plays when conceiving and casting Shakespeare productions.

Byrd’s career as an actor, producer, arts manager and business leader has been recognized with more than 20 awards and citations, including the NAACP Shirley Farmer Woman of Excellence Award, the LPTW (League Lucille Lortel Award, and the Josephine Abady Award for Excellence in “Producing works that foster diversity.”

In addition to her bachelor’s in fine arts, Byrd trained further at Shakespeare & Company, the Public Theater’s Shakespeare Lab, and the Arts Leadership Institute at Columbia University and Teachers College.

She has been seen in many productions, including her acclaimed solo work, “Being Othello: a Black Girl’s Journey.”

Byrd, a fifth-generation Harlem resident says, ”It’s been great to see the artists grow, from the stages of Harlem to stages around the world. I love watching their progress, and the next thing I know I see them in films. I see them on television. I see them in other Shakespeare Festivals that are well-known. Just to see our actors going out to places that pay them a real living wage is beautiful. It’s so rewarding. And for me, it feels like mission accomplished!”