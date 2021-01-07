Since early Wednesday afternoon, social media has been full of comparisons between the treatment of protesters against police brutality, who were mostly people of color, and the throngs of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

When protestors against the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others approached the Lincoln Memorial steps in June, they were met and stopped by the DC National Guard. On Wednesday afternoon, a MAGA outfitted mob stormed the Capitol, this was the first time since August of 1814 that the United States Capitol was breached.

Philadelphia Organizer and Black Lives Matter Activist Asa Khalif said watching the events in D.C. unfold confirmed his feelings for President Trump as well as put a spotlight on what it means to be privileged in this country.

“I've heard so many black politicians that Philadelphia said they were so shocked. I'm trying to figure out why are you shocked. Why is anyone shocked? We had four years of this man building to Armageddon, which is what he was trying to get to and he has succeeded in that. I wasn’t shocked about the police and how they responded to white men with guns. White privilege is definitely alive and well, yesterday, it was on steroids, ” he said.

Khalif said the comparisons between the two groups are warranted but the issue of over-policing dissenting people of color runs much deeper.

“I was there in Baltimore. We were there in Ferguson and even here in Philadelphia, I saw how we were treated. It doesn't even necessarily have to be under the label of a Black Lives Matter protest, anytime black bodies form or gather together the oppression of the system continues to come and try to police our bodies,” the local Black Live Matter leader shared.

Images of rioters taking selfies with police and being helped down the Capitol steps hours after they used them to storm the building dominated Wednesday night’s newscycle. The longtime activist said he doubts black and brown protesters would have been treated with such kid gloves.

“Clearly, it would have ended in a different way, probably would have ended with multiple arrests, and not just the 52 or so arrests that they made yesterday but it definitely would have been violent upon the black protesters. We’re not talking about misdemeanors, they would have been felonies handed out maybe even to the point of treason. It’s a prime example that there are two justice systems. There are two ways of policing when it comes to black and brown people, compared to their white counterparts,” Khalif said.

He said seeing these discrepancies time and time again can weigh heavy on even the most committed activist.

“It definitely takes an emotional toll because a lot of people don't think about where the activist goes after the protest is over to deal with that type of trauma and that type of fear. I'm not claiming to be a superman I'm definitely always leery when we go into a protest. I know what can happen. It's led to a lot of activists in the Black Lives Matter movement and in any other movement that you know carries this type of weight on it, to take a step back,” Khalif warned.

He himself has had to step away from the movement he loves.

“Even I had to take some time off to get my mental state together, connect with my family, read and refocus. You just need to do that. You just can't carry that weight every day,” the social justice leader shared.

Khalif said that even with all of the ugliness of Wednesday in D.C., there have been some good to come of it.

“I know a lot of activists, myself included, today are getting a lot of calls of apologies. I mean, this is from our white allies, these are white people that we know, even white people in my family have reached out. It reminds me of pretty much of Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement. Until you actually saw the beatings, until you actually saw the water hose and the dogs on peaceful protesters who were in black skin you couldn’t fully get it. Yesterday woke people up. ‘Wow, this is really what's happening.’ It really resonated with people,” he said.