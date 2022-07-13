Pot in public housing OK with Norton
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday filed two amendments at the House Rules Committee to the fiscal 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill to allow marijuana in federally-funded public housing in jurisdictions where the drug is already legal.
Marijuana consumption is legal in the District. However, the commercial sale of recreational marijuana is illegal in the city because of a congressional mandate whereas the selling and purchasing of the medical version of the drug are legal.
The other amendment would prohibit HUD from using its funds to enforce the prohibition on medical marijuana in jurisdictions where it is legal.
Norton’s pieces are co-led by U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).
“The Department of Housing and Urban Development should not be allowed to remove people from their homes or otherwise punish them if they follow the marijuana laws of their jurisdictions,” the delegate said. “More and more states are moving toward legalization of marijuana, especially medical marijuana. It is time for HUD to allow marijuana in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where it is legal, particularly where medical marijuana is legal. Nobody should be evicted for following the law and the advice of their doctors.”
The Washington Informer
Development corporation gets $1M cleanup grant
Representatives from St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) recently accepted a $1 million check from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be used to provide four loans and subgrants to support cleanup activities.
In May 2022, the Biden administration — through the EPA — announced that the city of St. Louis was one of 265 communities selected to receive $1 million from the $254.5 million in Brownfields grants, supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Activities in St. Louis will focus on northern neighborhoods or central commercial corridors in the city. Priority sites are old, vacant buildings that include a former cleaning and dye operation, a former glass company and other buildings with a history of industrial use.
St. Louis is also one of five communities to make up the inaugural Equity Communities Cohort, which examines structural racism in economic development and promote equitable practices and standards, both in the post-pandemic recovery and over the long term.
The St. Louis American
Police may have accepted White Privilege card
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage, Alaska, police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty "White Privilege card."
The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in Alaska's largest city.
Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving at 3:43 a.m. while driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage after arriving on an early-morning flight from California for Trump's rally Saturday to support local Republican candidates he's backed.
The officer asked for her license, which she couldn't find, the post said. "When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it's ok," she wrote. "He laughed and called his partner. It's their first time to see a White Privileged (sic) card," she said. Israelah, whose social media profile tags her heritage is Filipino, said in her post she was not ticketed.
Anchorage Police Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, president of the Anchorage police union, said the officers involved have been served with a notice of investigation, though it was unclear if they could face disciplinary action.
The Associated Press
Library name removed due to namesake's beliefs
FRESNO, Calif. — California State University trustees voted to remove the name of a former librarian from the Fresno State library after revelations in his personal documents that he held antisemitic views and was a Nazi sympathizer.
The board vote Wednesday stripped the name of Henry Madden, who was the university librarian from 1949 to 1979.
The library was named after him in 1980 and he died in 1982, leaving to the university 53 boxes containing more than 100,000 letters and documents that were to remain sealed for 25 years.
A task force of researchers and scholars found that Madden personally curated the materials, was fully aware of their contents and knowingly included the disturbing letters and documents in the collection, a university statement said.
"While Dr. Madden had the opportunity later in life to reflect on those views, there is no evidence that he renounced those views," said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.
Task force chairman Michael Lukens told FOX26 News in December why it took so long for the materials to come to light.
Lukens said there wasn't a specific effort to closely go through the papers because Madden was not a major figure in the community outside his role as librarian.
The Associated Press
