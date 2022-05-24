Man arrested for driving toward 2 pedestrians
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man on Capitol Hill after witnesses said he drove his SUV on the sidewalk to strike two pedestrians who confronted him after he yelled a racial slur at a street performer.
An altercation between the 46-year-old suspect and the street performer happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said. A man and woman confronted the suspect after he yelled a racial slur at the performer, The Seattle Times reported.
The suspect then began making threatening statements, police said. Witnesses told police that the suspect drove onto the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue toward the pair who confronted him, police said.
The suspect then made a U-turn and tried to hit them again, but they were able to duck into a nearby store, avoiding serious injury, police said. The driver walked back to the area but then fled, police said.
Officers found the empty SUV, with open containers of alcohol inside, not far from the incident, according to police.
Police identified the suspect from the SUV's registration and arrested him at his Queen Anne home, police said. The man was booked into the King County Jail for attempted homicide and a DUI.
The Associated Press
Suspect in another fatal subway shooting surrenders
NEW YORK — A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train surrendered to police on Tuesday, hours after authorities posted his name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him.
Andrew Abdullah, 25, turned himself in at a Manhattan precinct to face charges in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.
Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning, about six weeks after 10 people were shot in an attack on another subway train.
Enriquez’s sister Griselda Vile implored the city Tuesday to tackle crime more effectively.
“I’m pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker,” she told Fox News. “I don’t want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy post-pandemic.”
Earlier Tuesday, the police department tweeted a photo of Abdullah, 25, and asked the public for help finding him.
The Associated Press
Door opens for adult abuse survivors
ALBANY, N.Y. — Adult sexual assault survivors who missed legal deadlines to sue their abusers would get a second chance to file lawsuits under a bill that received final approval Monday from New York’s Legislature.
Once it becomes law, the Adult Survivors Act would set give victims of sexual abuse a one-year window in which the state’s usual statue of limitations for civil lawsuits would be set aside.
The bill is modeled after New York’s now-expired Child Victims Act, which gave people a similar second chance to sue over sexual abuse they suffered as children. That window was initially scheduled to last for a year but was twice extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the time that widow closed, more than 9,000 lawsuits had been filed, many against institutions like churches, schools, camps and scout groups.
Advocates for abuse survivors had pushed for a similar lookback window for people abused when they were 18 or older.
“Sexual assault steals a piece of one’s soul whether one is 6, 16 or 60,” said the bill’s lead sponsor in the Assembly, Linda Rosenthal, a Manhattan Democrat.
The Associated Press
Mobile app connects teens with activities
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman recently announced the launch of the My CHI. My Future. (MCMF) mobile app is designed to help teens easily find out-of-school programs, events, resources, jobs and more. This is the first app of its kind nationwide created by a city government. The My CHI. My Future. app is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
The My CHI. My Future. app is part of a multi-year, youth-focused initiative designed to connect youth across Chicago to meaningful out-of-school experiences. Supported by the Department of Family and Support Services, the initiative has worked with thousands of caring adults from public, private, and civic institutions all over the city to ensure that every young person has a plan for out-of-school engagement.
The app will give Chicago teens access to: Summer jobs, including One Summer Chicago and Chicago Youth Service Corps; seasonal programs at parks and libraries; Summer Kickback events planned by teens across 15 neighborhoods; and community-based programs from over 250 partners.
“I am so proud that the new My CHI. My Future. app is developed with input from Chicago youth to support them as they pursue their passions in our city. Thank you to the caring adults from community organizations, philanthropy, corporations, and City departments who made today’s launch possible,” said First Lady Amy Eshleman.
The My CHI. My Future. app is funded by the city of Chicago, Bank of America and PNC through the One Chicago Fund.
The Chicago Defender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.