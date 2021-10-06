GOP forms advisory
pushing for diversityA group intent on expanding Republican power over state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and grow the GOP, led by an advisory council featuring several potential future presidential contenders.
The Republican State Leadership Committee launched its “Right Leaders Network” Thursday, according to information it shared with The Associated Press. Its goal is “prioritizing electing more women, as well as candidates from communities of color and diverse backgrounds.”
The effort aims to use former state-level politicians who ascended to higher office to serve as mentors for up-and-coming GOP leaders whose members include Sens. Marco Rubio and Tim Scott, as well as former U.N. Ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
All members of the council — which also includes U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee, Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds and freshman U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson and Young Kim of California — served in their respective state Legislatures before assuming higher office.
“We are incredibly proud of the collection of trailblazers who have agreed to participate in the Right Leaders Network, and I know they will be critical in our continued mission to elect candidates all across the country that better represent the communities they serve,” Dee Duncan, the committee’s president, said in a statement to the AP.
Gabrielle Chew, spokeswoman for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, expressed skepticism at the effort, arguing that 40% of Democratic state legislators are people of color, compared to 2% on the Republican side.
“This effort is laughable coming from a group who supports Republican lawmakers that have passed voter suppression laws targeting communities of color, employed radical racial gerrymandering to win majorities, and banned abortions after 6 weeks,” Chew wrote to the AP in an email. “To say they have work to do is an understatement, but the real issue is their racist and anti-women policies.”
— The Associated Press
Black man’s Iowa attackers get probationThe second of two white men who brutally beat a Black man during what the victim said was a racist attack has been sentenced to probation.
Jesse James Downs, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the Des Moines Register reported. A judge also ordered Downs to complete 150 hours of community service.
An accomplice, 29-year-old Dale Lee Millard, was sentenced to three years of probation in March after he entered an Alford plea to a count of willful injury.
The pleas came in the May 2020 attack on 23-year-old DarQuan Jones, who said the two men attacked him and shouted racial slurs at him after he knocked on his girlfriend’s door in Des Moines.
Jones said the men also dragged him to a nearby creek and held his head underwater. Jones said the attack only ended after two women who heard his screams intervened. The attack left him with broken bones in his face and wrist and required 10 stitches. He said his medical bills topped $10,000.
Jones told the Register after the attack that he thought the men were going to kill him. “When they started dragging me to the creek, I thought it was over for me,” he said.
The NAACP of Des Moines said the attack should be considered a hate crime. Des Moines police said at the time that investigators believed race played a role in the attack, but that there was no evidence to establish race as the primary motive, which is a requirement to file a hate crime charge in Iowa.
— The Associated Press
Black ex-Tesla worker awarded $137MTesla Inc. must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker’s San Francisco Bay Area factory.
The jury in San Francisco agreed that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment.
Diaz alleged in a lawsuit that he was harassed and faced “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at Tesla’s Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting. Diaz was a contracted elevator operator. As such, he hadn’t signed an arbitration agreement that the company usually wins, published accounts said.
Diaz alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant. He contended that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.
“Tesla’s progressive image was a façade papering over its regressive, demeaning treatment of African-American employees,” the lawsuit said.
Diaz was awarded $6.9 in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages, his attorney, Lawrence A. Organ, told the Washington Post.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tesla would appeal the decision. An email from The Associated Press seeking comment from Tesla wasn’t immediately returned Monday night.
— The Associated Press
South Fulton honors tiny certified farmerElected officials united in South Fulton to honor Georgia’s youngest certified farmer. Six-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson owns and operates her own garden with the help of her parents Quentin and Ursula Johnson.
In addition to running the garden, Kendall and her father have a monthly garden club for kids and families where they learn about farming. Once a month she also sells a box of fresh produce all from her garden.
Kendall was joined on stage by her parents, grandmother and seven godparents when she was given awards by members of local, county and state government.
Upon meeting Kendal, South Fulton Mayor Bill Williams said he was bowled over by her energy. “I wish more people had the kind of enthusiasm that Kendall Rae Johnson has.”
Mayor Edwards commended Kendall for her commitment to farming and highlighted the role of community in nurturing young entrepreneurs. Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman declared Sept. 28, 2021, Kendall Rae Johnson Appreciation Day in Fulton County. Olivia Radar of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, presented Kendall with the Steward of Agriculture Award.
“It is so exciting to have watched her passion for agricultural entrepreneurship become reality,” Rader said.
— The Atlanta Voice
Non-deaf leader of deaf school challengedBoth of Georgia’s schools for the deaf and hard of hearing are now headed by people who can hear, and the latest hiring has prompted protests by students and resignations by some teachers.
The Georgia Department of Education hired a new superintendent last month at the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf in Clarkston, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The school’s former superintendent, who is deaf, left in June for another job.
The new superintendent is white, and some former employees say Black employees were overlooked for promotion, according to the report. State officials confirmed 12 employees have quit the school.
Students at the school held protests last week, before COVID-19 led to a two-week closure. News outlets for the deaf reported students were concerned about audism — discrimination against and dismissive attitudes toward deaf people. They also raised concerns about discrimination against people of color. Black students make up the largest proportion of enrollment, followed by Hispanic students.
A state education department spokeswoman said the agency “stands opposed to audism and other forms of prejudice” and wants to meet with students.
Nationally, deaf leaders of deaf schools remain in the minority but their numbers are growing, Holmes Hlibok said. She said Louisiana recently hired its first deaf and Black leader for a school for the deaf and a Tennessee school has a leader raised by deaf parents.
— The Associated Press
