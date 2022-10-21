School board member resigns after Capitol riot arrest
SEATTLE — A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, turned themselves in last week to face charges of assaulting and interfering with police during the insurrection.
Slaughter was elected to the Orting School Board last fall. In campaign materials, he described himself as a mortgage loan officer and said he and his wife run a teen center. He opposed requiring children to mask in school as a means to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
In a note to families and school staff Wednesday, School Board President Carrie Thibodeaux announced Slaughter had resigned, and that his resignation would be discussed at Thursday night’s board meeting.
Slaughter’s attorney, Joseph R. Conte, said in an email Thursday that his client intends to plead not guilty.
According to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent based in Tacoma, Slaughter and Gottfried first came to the agency’s attention on Jan. 7, when they disrupted a flight from Washington, D.C., to Seattle by refusing to wear masks and protesting the results of the presidential election.
In an interview with agents, Slaughter acknowledged they were at the riot but denied seeing any crimes committed, saying, “conservatives don’t protest, they have jobs,” the affidavit said.
– The Associated Press
Real estate firms to pay $10M for housing discriminationWASHINGTON — A trio of real estate companies will pay $10 million for illegally discriminating against renters using government housing vouchers in the nation’s capital, in what Washington Attorney General Karl Racine said was the largest civil penalty in U.S. history for a housing discrimination case.
“When landlords break the law and refuse to accept vouchers, it’s reminiscent of Jim Crow-era housing discrimination policies intended to restrain opportunities for Black residents,” Racine said Thursday in announcing the settlement. “We’re sending a message to all landlords: If you follow this playbook, you will face consequences.”
Some company executives also are included in the settlement.
Racine filed a lawsuit in 2020 accusing DARO Management Services, DARO Realty and Infinity Real Estate of violating local civil rights and consumer protection laws by either denying housing to low-income applicants with housing vouchers or imposing additional and illegal fees and requirements.
The three interconnected companies own and manage units in 15 buildings across Washington. As part of the settlement, the companies have agreed to stop managing residential properties in the city and will hand over management of its properties within 18 months. In addition, DARO Management President Carissa Barry will relinquish her local real estate license for 15 years.
A phone call to DARO Management seeking comment on the settlement did not receive an immediate response.
Racine said his investigation uncovered “mountains of evidence,” including multiple emails between company executives indicating a clear intent to block prospective renters using vouchers from the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, generally known as Section 8. About 95% of Section 8 voucher holders in D.C. are Black, Racine said.
– The Associated Press
Councilman’s future uncertain amid racism scandalLOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council appears headed into a long power struggle that threatens an already strained government, as two disgraced councilmen resist widespread calls for their resignation amid a racism scandal and state investigation.
The chaos worsened Wednesday when one of the councilmen, Kevin de León, disclosed in media interviews that he would not step down but wanted to take a leave from council meetings to attempt to restore his reputation. City Council President Paul Krekorian called it unacceptable.
The standoff is unfolding even as there seem to be few hard rules about personal conduct and consequence for public officials. De León’s prospects for holding his job remain unclear and he again was out of sight Thursday.
The council already has stripped De León of much of his power in an effort to pressure him to resign, but it has no authority to expel members. Those calling for his resignation for his involvement in a recorded meeting peppered with crude, racial insults include President Joe Biden as well as other elected officials and council members who say they are unwilling to ever work with him again.
“The problem for Kevin de León is there is a tape. It’s race-related in a city with difficult racial tensions,” said veteran Republican consultant Rob Stutzman, who advised former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger when the one-time action star weathered accusations of sexual misconduct during his 2003 campaign for governor.
“This one seems like it would be difficult to stick out,” Stutzman added, referring to the cascade of calls for his resignation and frayed racial relations. To survive “you have to come up with some type of coalition to support you in the next week or it starts to look pretty grim.”
No such coalition has emerged.
– The Associated Press
