Annual week-long discussion of diversity, equity
The theme of this year's Racial Equity Week, "Many People, One Goal” reflects the breadth and depth of Cook County, Illinois,’ diverse residents and the desire for a thriving, safe and just county for all.
The fourth annual installment of the event was a mix of virtual and in-person talks and presentations that were open to the public and Cook County employees. It was held Sept. 12 through Sept. 16. Topics covered included:
- White Supremacist Ideology and Indoctrination presented by the Simon Weisenthal Center
- How can we design safe and complete streets with an equity lens?
- Native Americans Reflecting on the Urban Indian Relocation Program 60 Years Later
“Racial Equity Week presents a unique opportunity for Cook County residents, community leaders and stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue on race at all its intersections,” said Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Outcomes of the discussions will be used to advance racial equity in Cook County, she said.
The Chicago Defender
Residents use ballot to address housing costs
AURORA, Colo. — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state's income taxes to affordable housing projects.
As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado's Proposition 123 is the first statewide housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
"We've reached a tipping point and we cannot continue to wait on the sidelines and hope that something happens," said Jackie Millet, mayor of the Denver suburb of Lone Tree.
If the measure passes, it would direct 0.1% of Colorado's taxable income to a number of programs that include helping essential workers, such as teachers and nurses, become homeowners, while financially supporting local governments in increasing the number of affordable homes by 3% every year.
The campaign said the measure could raise around $300 million annually and build 170,000 homes and rental units over two decades, with a focus on giving local governments the ability to decide how best to spend money raised by the measure.
The Associated Press
DOE investigates antisemitism at U of Vermont
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating allegations of antisemitism at the University of Vermont, including that some Jewish students were excluded from campus clubs and a teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of students who support the state of Israel.
The complaint filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law alleges that UVM has allowed a hostile environment to exist on campus in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The complaint, which was filed last year, said Jewish students have expressed fear about identifying publicly as Jewish. They hide their identity to engage on issues like LGBTQ, women's or immigration rights, or climate change, said Alyza Lewin, the president of the Brandeis Center. Some have considered transferring from UVM due to the hostile environment.
In a statement, UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera said they were aware of the investigation and they are looking forward to providing the agency with a full response to the underlying allegations, which were investigated by campus officials.
"UVM seeks to foster a culture of inclusiveness for all students, faculty, and staff, including members of our Jewish community, and does not tolerate acts of bias or discrimination related to religion, race, culture, gender, or sexual orientation on our campus," the statement said.
The Associated Press
Community input sought for crisis team
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Office of Public Health and Safety Director Lauren Rodriguez and Faith in Indiana at a press conference Sept. 9 to highlight the $2 million allocated for the city’s new clinician-led crisis response team.
The goal is to implement a 24-hour response team with at least two clinicians that will respond to nonviolent mental health calls and add mental health experts to the 911 call center.
Rodriguez said city officials are still working out key details such as composition of the teams and what triggers a clinician-led response.
Josh Riddick, an organizer with the group Faith in Indiana, said it’s important to be transparent throughout the process and continue to include the community’s perspective in developing the pilot program. He said leaders in cities such as Gary and South Bend are already looking at Marion County’s pilot program to see how they can implement similar programs.
City officials and leaders with Faith in Indiana visited Denver last month to learn about the city’s STAR program.
“This is the cutting edge of public safety,” Riddick said. “We’re convinced that collaborating together with voices in the community can ensure that this team represents and looks like the community it’s serving.”
The Indianapolis Recorder
