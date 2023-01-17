Senator plans to push confirmation of first Black FAA leader
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirmPresident Joe Biden
‘s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week.
Phillip Washington, Biden’s pick to lead the FAA, has yet to receive a confirmation hearing in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
“There is no doubt about it: it’s time to clear the runway for President Biden’s choice for FAA Administrator, Phil Washington. With recent events, including airline troubles and last week’s tech problem, this agency needs a leader confirmed by the Senate immediately,” Schumer said in a statement Sunday. “I intend to break this logjam, work to hold a hearing for Mr. Washington, where he can detail his experience and answer questions and then work towards a speedy Senate confirmation.”
Washington has faced questions about his limited aviation experience and, in September, was named in a search warrant issued as part of a political corruption investigation in Los Angeles. But Schumer’s Sunday announcement appears to show he’s prepared to push past those issues.
If confirmed, Washington would be the first Black permanent administrator of the agency. He is currently the CEO of Denver International Airport — the third-busiest airport in the world. Washington previously held leadership roles a municipal transit organizations, including in Denver and Los Angeles, focused on bus and rail lines.
— CNN
DOE announces $63 Million in school grantsThe U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced $63 million in new five-year Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grants to support 42 local educational agencies, non-profits and other public or private organizations and institutions of higher education working to expand existing community schools or to establish new programs in eight new states and territories.
Those locations include Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.
Additionally, the District of Columbia Public Schools received a $492,000 capacity building and development grant.
The department said it is working to create new programs or expand existing community schools.
DOE officials said that’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to supporting community school models across the country, which provide comprehensive support to the nation’s students, their families and communities.
They said community schools meet the unique needs of the neighborhoods they serve by bringing such services as high-quality tutoring, health, mental health and nutrition services, and high-quality early learning programs into school buildings through local non-profit, private sector and agency partnerships.
— NNPA
Black, Latinx social platform Stratos starts March 1Social platform Stratos will be officially launching March 1 to connect Black and Latinx career professionals.
Stratos users will be able to share authentic questions, advice and feedback on career moves, whether they are actively looking for a new position or not. Users connect via different “layers,” which are industry and interest-specific areas of a growing digital community.
Co-founder and recent Georgia State University graduate Johnathan Cornelius said Stratos focuses on connecting Black and Latinx professionals, whether it’s students or professionals, to career and networking opportunities.
The name “Stratos” is short for Stratosphere, according to Cornelius.
“For us, you’re going upwards and out of the earth passing through the layers,” he said. “We want to see it as a platform that’s ascending. Something that’s going up towards space, very futuristic. It made sense for us to take this to another level, another layer and that’s how we played that name up.
Additionally, Stratos is a Techstars-backed company, as it has been added to the 2023 Techstars Impact powered by Cox Enterprises Class.
— The Atlanta Voice
Open house held for new neighborhood centerThe City of Houston celebrated the new Alief Neighborhood Center at 11903 Bellaire Blvd. with an open house event Saturday. The event featured remarks from Mayor Sylvester Turner, Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, District F, and other local leaders on the nearly 20-year development plan to complete this unique project. Hundreds of community members explored the innovative facilities, were invited to register for classes and events, and signed up for My LINK library cards.
“This one-of-a-kind City destination captures the spirit of Alief and will be transformational for this community,” Turner said. “The Alief Neighborhood Center is a cutting-edge facility for Houston, designed to meet the needs of this incredibly diverse community. This project has been 20 years in the making, and I am proud of the dedication from my team and the advocacy of neighborhood groups and Alief residents.”
Situated on Alief Park, the new facility is larger and houses three COH Departments: Houston Health Department, Houston Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD) and Houston Public Library (HPL). The City’s General Services Department (GSD) managed the $58 million redevelopment project and will maintain the 70,000-square-foot facility.
— The Houston Defender
