Foundation launched to support women and girls
BasBlue, a nonprofit space dedicated to creating pathways and opportunities for women, opened its doors in October 2021. Today, it is a community of nearly 700 women, 60% of whom live in the City of Detroit. Now, BasBlue is launching its next chapter: The BasBlue Foundation.
The Foundation’s initial goal is to raise $2 million before the end of 2023 to support fellowships and opportunities that empower women and girls by providing tools and resources to support their education, careers and increase their access to capital. Thanks to the support of the Total Health Care Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and The Remington Group, the BasBlue Foundation has secured $600,000 towards its goal.
“The Total Health Care Foundation is proud to support The BasBlue Foundation,” said Shannon Wilson, executive director of the Total Health Care Foundation. “The Total Health Care Foundation and Priority Health firmly believe that removing barriers to wellness makes a positive impact on the community. The BasBlue Foundation is addressing that same belief by providing support to women from the ground up and helping identify a path to success. We are looking forward to the future of this investment and seeing the impact it will make.”
Resources for St. Louis city flood victims
Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city.
Saturday, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at the 1408 N. Kingshighway resource center, which is assisting residents by accepting donations Monday through Friday and coordinating efforts to three mobile command centers throughout the city.
“City leaders and staff are working every single day to get residents the support, help, and information they need following this week’s heart-wrenching floods,” Jones said. “Our community partners are stepping up too, from churches to businesses to civic leaders. The biggest donation needs at the moment are food, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies like mold remover, gloves, water, bug spray, clothing, and toiletries; keep an eye on stlouismo.gov/flood for ways to help.”
Heavy rains hit the area on Tuesday and Thursday dropping about 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday on top of at least 12 inches earlier in the week, according to early National Weather Service estimates. The deluge brought a couple rounds of flooding to the St. Louis region, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters.
Among the rescues, the department said firefighters carried six children to safety from a daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church, where 15 children and three adults reportedly were trapped.
Authorities said two men drowned in the earlier St. Louis-area storm.
The weather service said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874.
Crump hired after woman falls from police car
Georgia deputies failed to close the door of a moving police car that held a handcuffed Black woman, which resulted in her falling out and ultimately dying, state officials said Wednesday.
Brianna Marie Grier, 28, sustained severe injuries when she fell from a patrol car as police were taking her into custody earlier this month, per NBC News.
Grier was pronounced dead days after the incident.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) probe found that Hancock County deputies failed to close the passenger’s rear door where she was sitting.
Grier was handcuffed in front of her body and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the fatal incident, GBI found after numerous interviews, several body camera videos, and mechanical tests on the patrol car.
“Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt,” a GBI statement reads.
According to the family, Grier’s mother called authorities as her daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis.
During previous incidents, Grier was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the family said. However, on the night of July 14, a police car arrived instead.
Marvin and Mary Grier have hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to seek justice for the “unnecessary” death of their daughter.
Deputies eventually placed Grier inside the vehicle after she refused to get in.
The GPI report noted that “deputies closed the rear driver’s side door … [and] that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door.”
